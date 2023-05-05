PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi to terminate contract with Parisians; club willing to offload Achraf Hakimi, and more - May 5, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be eager to pick up three points when they face Troyes on Sunday (May 7) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men remain atop the standings after 33 games, five points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi could terminate his contract with the Parisians in the coming days. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are willing to cash in on full-back Achraf Hakimi this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 5, 2023:

Lionel Messi to terminate contract with PSG

Lionel Messi’s time in Paris is coming to an end.

Lionel Messi could terminate his contract with PSG in the coming days, according to Le Parisien via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean has been suspended for two weeks by the Ligue 1 giants for an unauthorised visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this week. However, it has been recently revealed that the 35-year-old was initially granted permission for the trip before the club changed their mind.

It has already been reported that Messi is set to leave the Parisians at the end of the season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract expires this summer, but he has decided not to sign a new deal. The Argentinean is not too impressed by the decision to suspend him either and could now seek to put a premature end to his time in Paris.

Messi could terminate his contract in the next ten days, which means he might have already played his last game for PSG. A return to Barcelona could be on the cards, while Inter Miami also harbour hopes of bringing him to the MLS.

Parisians willing to offload Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi (left) could leave Paris this summer.

PSG are ready to offload Achraf Hakimi this summer to address financial fair play requirements, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Moroccan right-back is among the finest in his position in the world and has done well since joining the Parisians from Inter Milan. He has been an integral part of Christophe Galtier's set-up this season, registering four goals and five assists in 37 games across competitions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Ligue 1 champions are likely to demand close to €70 million for the 24-year-old.

"If a serious offer came in for Hakimi, it might be something PSG have to think about. We know they’re going to be adding Milan Skriniar to their squad as he prepares to join on a free transfer from Inter Milan, so they do have to think about their wage bill," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"PSG to have a need to boost the coffers a bit and keep Financial Fair Play in mind, and Messi’s likely departure will help in that respect, but it does mean Hakimi is one of those where there could be scope for a deal if an offer came in that was similar to what PSG paid Inter for him."

Manchester United and Chelsea are among clubs interested in Hakimi ahead of the summer

PSG believe time right for Neymar to leave, says Kaveh Solhekol

Neymar's time at Paris could be coming to an end.

PSG are convinced that the time is ripe to cut ties with Neymar, according to journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The Brazilian forward has been an enigma during the entirety of his stay in Paris so far. The 31-year-old has blown hot and cold over the years, so the Ligue 1 giants are ready to let him go this summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Solhekol said that Neymar is part of the 'Galactico Era', which the Parisians want to end

“I think the bigger picture is that PSG have embarked on a new strategy when it comes to what the club is going to look like. They made it clear they want an end to the ‘bling bling’ culture; they want an end to the galactico era. They’re going to be moving in a different direction, and that direction means buying the best young French players, having hungry (and) humble players," said Solhekol.

He continued:

“And I think the writing on the wall; it feels like it’s coming to the end of Neymar’s time in Paris as well. They’ve been willing to sell him in the past, but I think this summer, they would be willing to listen to offers for him, and, I think, maybe it’s the right time for him to leave Paris as well.”

Neymar has admirers in the Premier League and has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently.

