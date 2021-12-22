PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi tipped to help Parisians win the Champions League, Real Madrid star not interested in Parc des Princes move, and more - 22nd December 2021

Lionel Messi is expected to return to PSG's starting lineup when they travel to the Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday to face Lorient in Ligue 1. The Argentinean was rested for the weekend's win over SC Feignies.

Meanwhile, Messi has been backed to help PSG win the Champions League. Elsewhere, Karim Benzema has no interest in joining the Parisians.

On that note, let's take a look at the major PSG transfer stories from December 22, 2021.

Former Lens Chief backs Lionel Messi to help club win the Champions League

Gervais Martel has backed Lionel Messi to help PSG break their Champions League jinx

Former Lens president Gervais Martel has backed Lionel Messi to help PSG break their Champions League jinx. The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer and has endured a mixed start to life in Paris.

Lionel Messi has been unusually quiet in Ligue 1, but has been unplayable in the Champions League. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner finished the group stages with five goals from five games.

Messi Comps @Lionel30Comps Lionel Messi - All 91 goals in 2012



Lionel Messi - All 91 goals in 2012https://t.co/QPOcM22fNz

The Champions League is PSG's holy grail. With Lionel Messi in prolific form once again this season, the Parisians are the favorites for the trophy.

Speaking to L'Equipe du Soir, as relayed by PSG Talk, Martel echoed those sentiments.

"I think that PSG must adapt to Messi. Mbappé and the others are players who play around him and who know how to give intelligent balls. And besides, have seen it in the game of PSG for some time, there is cronyism between Mbappé and Messi," said Martel.

"You (the chroniclers) forget one thing is that Messi arrived on August 10. He had a total lack of preparation. Today he has a series of matches and is gaining momentum, and I am convinced that we will have a great Messi who I hope will win Paris. They can win the Champions League thanks to him, and so it has to be orchestrated around him whether we like it or not," he added.

Karim Benzema not interested in joining the Parisians

Karim Benzema doesn't want to join PSG

Karim Benzema doesn't want to join PSG, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes next year.

The Parisians hold an interest in the Real Madrid striker. The Ligue 1 giants are hoping to convince him to join the club by appointing Zinedine Zidane as their manager.

Globe Soccer Awards @Globe_Soccer Karim Benzema is a finalist in the BEST MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR category at Globe Soccer Awards 2021 and we could not be more thrilled. Karim Benzema is a finalist in the BEST MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR category at Globe Soccer Awards 2021 and we could not be more thrilled. https://t.co/XzcAF1a7Yc

Benzema enjoys a cordial relationship with the former Real Madrid manager, who is tipped to be the successor to Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

But Benzema will only move to Lyon if he leaves Los Blancos and even Zidane's presence in the Parisians' dugout will not change his mind.

Napoli planning move for PSG outcast

Napoli are planning a move for Layvin Kurzawa

Napoli are planning a move for Layvin Kurzawa, according Foot Mercato. The PSG left-back is a long way down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are planning to offload him next year. Napoli want a new fullback and want to take Kurzawa to Serie A.

The player's current contract with PSG runs until the summer of 2024. Apart from Napoli, Galatasaray are also keeping a close eye on Kurzawa.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar