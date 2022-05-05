PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi tipped to regain form next season; Antonio Conte wanted at Parc des Princes, and more - 4 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to host Troyes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1. The Parisians have already sealed the league title.

Meanwhile, Ludovic Obraniak has backed Lionel Messi to flourish next season. Elsewhere, Vicenza Federico Balzaretti wants Antonio Conte to take charge of the French giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 4th May 2022:

Ludovic Obraniak tips Lionel Messi to regain form next season

Lionel Messi has not been his usual self this season.

French football pundit Ludovic Obraniak has backed Lionel Messi to regain his form next season. The Argentinean joined PSG from Barcelona last summer but has struggled to hold his own in Ligue 1. The 34-year-old has been a shadow of his former self in the current season, especially in front of goal.

Messi has registered just nine goals from 31 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants. Those are underwhelming numbers by his staggering standards, although he has reached double figures (13) in assists this season. The Argentinean spent his entire career at the Camp Nou before last summer, so he has taken time to adjust to the hustle and bustle of French football.

Lionel Messi didn't make the list of nominees for the best player in Ligue 1 this season

There’s a general belief that Messi could come into his elements in the upcoming campaign, and Obraniak thinks likewise. Speaking on L’Equipe de Greg, the French football pundit said that the pride of the champions will push the Argentinean back to his best.

“I believe in the pride of the champion. I don’t think he can stay there. It’s impossible. And that will inevitably cause trouble when we compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo, who exported him much better. He almost has to. He is supposed to be the best player of all time; it depends on the generations. You can’t stay on a bitter failure, especially at PSG,” said Obraniak.

Vicenza Federico Balzaretti wants Antonio Conte at Parc des Princes

Antonio Conte could take charge at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Former Italy international Vicenza Federico Balzaretti has backed Antonio Conte to succeed at PSG. The Tottenham Hotspur manager has been linked with the hot seat at the Parc des Princes ahead of the summer.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Balzaretti spoke highly of Pochettino, saying:

“When you take on such a coach, it’s always a good idea. He has a sense of victory in mind; he only plays to win. He has enormous qualities. He’s a great trainer. He had stars. They all adapted to his style of play. He had problems with Christian Eriksen at Inter, but at the end of the season, he was decisive in the league."

PSG were interested in Dusan Vlahovic in January, reveals Serbia manager

Dusan Vlahovic (left) has been on fire this season.

PSG were monitoring Dusan Vlahovic in January, according to Serbia national team manager Dragan Stojkovic. The former Fiorentina striker eventually joined Juventus.





Dusan Vlahovic bagged 23 goals in the league this season
2nd top scorer in the #Seriaa

Speaking to TuttoJuve, Stojkovic said that he had advised Vlahovic to move to Turin.

“I spoke with him three or four days before the meeting (November fixture) with Portugal. He asked me about his future; there was talk of top clubs like PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus. To Dusan, with much sincerity, I told him to stay in Italy and continue playing in a league where he was very comfortable. … I am certainly not his agent, but my advice was to go to Juve,” said Stojkovic.

Lajovic has scored seven times for the Bianconeri this season.

