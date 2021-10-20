PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi tipped to win Ballon d'Or by former teammate; Parisians identify Premier League star as Haaland alternative, and more - 19th October 2021

Lionel Messi returned to PSG's starting XI for the Parisians' game against RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in the Champions League. The Argentinean missed Friday's win over Angers in Ligue 1.

PSG have won one and drawn one of their two Champions League games this season. They drew their season opener at Club Bruges before beating last season's finalists Manchester City 2-0 at home.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been tipped to win his seventh Ballon d'Or award by a former teammate. Elsewhere, PSG have identified a Premier League star as the perfect alternative to Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories on 19th October 2021.

Lionel Messi tipped to win Ballon d'Or award by Gerard Pique

Lionel Messi has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or award this year by Gerard Pique.

Lionel Messi has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or award this year by Gerard Pique. The Barcelona star has claimed that the PSG ace should have had more than seven of the coveted awards to his name by now. The Argentinean is the favourite to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award this year.

Messi won the Copa Del Rey with Barcelona last season. The Argentinean then guided his nation to a Copa America triumph, ending his international trophy drought. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Parisians over the summer, but has endured a relatively quiet start to life at the Parc des Princes.

However, Pique believes Lionel Messi should win the coveted prize this year.

"I think Leo will win Ballon d’Or for sure," said Pique. The parameters for this trophy are so distorted that people no longer know what we are valuing. If we are valuing trophies, Jorginho should be the winner, but if you value the best player in the world, Leo must be the winner. If it's valuing trophies plus performance plus figures... The winner is also Leo. Leo should have won more than seven times,” said Pique.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 🗣 “The Ballon d'Or? If the winner is voted by the criteria, it's Messi. If they choose the best in the world, it's Messi too. " #LM7 🗣 “The Ballon d'Or? If the winner is voted by the criteria, it's Messi. If they choose the best in the world, it's Messi too. " #LM7

PSG identify Mohamed Salah as Erling Haaland alternative

PSG have identified Mohamed Salah as the ideal alternative for Erling Haaland.

PSG have identified Mohamed Salah as the ideal alternative for Erling Haaland, according to Sports Mole via AS. The Ligue 1 giants brought in Lionel Messi this summer, but want more firepower in their attack. They have identified Haaland as the perfect option to improve their already impressive attack.

However, PSG are aware the Norwegian is a player in demand, so securing his services will not be easy. As such, the Parisians have identified Salah as an option if they stumble in their pursuit of Haaland. Liverpool are working on a new contract for the Egyptian, but Salah's future continues to hang in the balance.

Mauro Icardi considering ending contract with club

Mauro Icardi is contemplating ending his PSG contract

Also Read

Mauro Icardi is contemplating ending his PSG contract, and taking an early retirement from football, according to The Daily Record via El Trece. The Argentinean is undergoing difficult times with wife and agent Wanda. Icardi is now planning to terminate his current contract with the Parisians to get even with his wife.

The Argentinean's decision could warrant a series of penalties. However, since Wanda's name is in the contract, those fines could fall on her head. Icardi was in the initial squad for PSG’s game against RB Leipzig, but was later omitted from the Matchday squad.

Edited by Bhargav