PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi told to choose between club and country; Serie A duo want Mauro Icardi, and more - February 23, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 24 games. Christophe Galtier’s team are five points ahead of second-placed Marseille and will face Les Phoceens on Sunday (February 26) in the league.

Meanwhile, former Parisians striker Ludovic Giuly reckons Lionel Messi may have to retire from international football to prolong his club career. Elsewhere, AC Milan and AS Roma are interested in Mauro Icardi.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 23, 2023:

Lionel Messi told to choose between Argentina and PSG

Lionel Messi is expected to prolong his stay at PSG.

Ludovic Giuly reckons Lionel Messi might have to give up his international career to continue his association with PSG.

The Argentinean’s contract with the Parisians runs out at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 champions remain keen to tie him down to a new deal, but talks are yet to reach a fruitful end.

Messi was in imperious form for La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his nation lift the biggest prize in the game. The 35-year-old has expressed a desire to continue his association with the national team. However, Giuly believes the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner might have to call time on his international career to continue his dominance at club level.

Speaking to Le Parisien, as cited by Goal, Giuly said that Messi should be wary of his age before putting too much on his platter.

“It will be necessary to be aware that Leo will no longer be able to play all the matches. It will sometimes be necessary to rest before Champions League matches, for example. I can see a rhythm like three disputed matches and then one to rest," said Giuly.

He added:

"Leo says he still wants to play with Argentina, and that might be a problem. After a certain age, you recover much less well from the fatigue of long plane trips. Should he give up the selection to continue? I don't know, but we'll have to talk about it."

Messi has also enjoyed resurgent form with PSG this season, amassing 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 games across competitions.

AC Milan and AS Roma want Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi (left) has admirers in Serie A.

AC Milan and AS Roma are interested in Mauro Icardi, according to Bolavip via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean striker is currently on loan from PSG to Galatasaray, where he has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes. The 30-year-old has registered nine goals and six assists in 13 games across competitions for the Turkish side this season.

Galatasaray want to keep hold of Icardi for another season, but the player is already generating interest from Serie A.

The Argentinean has played in Italy before, which would help him adjust quickly if a move transpires. The Parisians do not consider him part of their plans and are eager to get him off the books.

Erling Haaland heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season.

Erling Haaland has spoken highly of Kylian Mbappe. The PSG superstar has consistently been one of the finest players on the planet in the last few years.

There’s already a budding rivalry between the Frenchman and Haaland, with both players tipped to dominate the game for the next decade. However, the Norwegian has expressed his admiration for the 24-year-old Mbappe.

Speaking to Canal +, as relayed by Goal, the Manchester City striker said that it's difficult to believe that Mbappe has achieved so much at such a young age.

“There are so many good players, and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong! He's an incredible player. He's so fast and so strong and has been doing it for so many years. So what does he have? Two years older than me. That's crazy. Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has 10 years left to play at the highest level. He is phenomenal,” said Haaland.

Haaland added that he would have liked to play alongside Mbappe for the Norwegian national team.

“The French are so lucky that he plays for France. I would have liked him to play for Norway, but that's not the case,” said Haaland.

Mbappe has registered 27 goals and six assists in 28 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

