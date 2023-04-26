PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi told to stay in Paris; Manchester United eyeing Neymar, and more - April 26, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain on course to defend their league title this season. The Parisians are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 32 games and next face Lorient at the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, a former World Cup winner has advised Lionel Messi to stay in Paris. Elsewhere, Manchester United are interested in Parisians attacker Neymar. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 26, 2023:

Lionel Messi told to stay in Paris

Lionel Messi’s future remains up in the air.

Argentina legend Mario Kempes has advised Lionel Messi to continue his association with PSG.

The 35-year-old’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions runs out at the end of the season. The Parisians remain eager to keep him at the club and have offered him a new deal. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to commit his future to the club.

Barcelona are looking to sign Messi on a Bosman move this summer. However, speaking recently, Kempes said that it would be better for Argentina if the 35-year-old extends his stay at the Parc des Princes.

“I don’t think it’s healthy for him to go back to Barcelona. He would be better off in France, so that he can get to the next World Cup in peace, he should stay there. Barcelona’s objectives are different; they are still building up after his departure. There are a lot of problems,” said Kempes.

He continued:

“Being selfish and thinking about the Argentine national team, he should stay at PSG. For physical and mental peace of mind, it is more likely that he will arrive at the national team fresher in France than at Barcelona.”

Messi has been in blistering form for PSG this season, amassing 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 games across competitions.

However, he has faced undue criticism from Parisians fans, who have often resorted to whistling at him. Kempes reckons fans are unimpressed that the 35-year-old hasn’t replicated his form from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at club level.

“What happens is that he is playing in France: a country that played in the final with Argentina, who beat them and Messi was the star player. What happens is that it hurts them to see the best player in the world in their team and that he doesn’t perform like he did in Qatar,” said Kempes.

Apart from Barcelona, Inter Miami are also looking to sign Messi on a Bosman move.

Manchester United eyeing Neymar

Neymar has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Neymar, according to Foot Mercato via Sports Mole.

The Brazilian forward was in impressive form before picking up an ankle injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season. The 31-year-old has blown hot and cold since arriving in Paris in 2017 and has two years left on his contract.

However, PSG are ready to offload him this summer as they look to revamp their squad. Sporting director Luis Campos is planning to install a core of young French players at the club, and the Brazilian could become surplus to requirements.

The Red Devils are interested in Neymar, while Chelsea are also hot on the heels of the 31-year-old. Manchester United were in touch with the Parisians at the start of the season to assess the prerequisites of the deal.

Jerome Rothen advises PSG to sign Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani (right) has been in red-hot form this season.

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothern has advised the club to target Randal Kolo Muani.

The Parisians are looking to bolster their attack amid the uncertain futures of Messi and Neymar. The Ligue 1 champions are being linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer.

However, speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, Rothen said that Kolo Muani could be an excellent addition to PSG.

“You have to jump on the opportunity when you have the opportunity to bring back an excellent young player, and still he is not that young at 24 years old, but he starts his career at a very high level. He is a French international,” said Rothen.

He added:

“He was born in the Paris region. There are connections that are necessarily made with the headliner, Kylian Mbappe.”

The 24-year-old has 20 goals and 14 assists in 40 games across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

