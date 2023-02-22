PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi transfer branded a failure; Liverpool want Kylian Mbappe, and more - February 22, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday (February 25) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s team have lost three of their last four games across competitions.

Meanwhile, former Parisians winger Jerome Rothen has branded Lionel Messi’s arrival in Paris as a failure. Elsewhere, Liverpool are interested in Kylian Mbappe. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 22, 2023:

Lionel Messi transfer branded a failure

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December

Jerome Rothen reckons Lionel Messi’s stay at PSG has been a failure so far. The Argentinean arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona couldn't renew his contract due to financial reasons.

The 35-year-old had a debut season to forget but has been in exquisite form in the current campaign.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

11 Goals

10 Assists Lionel Messi in 19 Ligue 1 matches with PSG this season.11 Goals10 Assists Lionel Messi in 19 Ligue 1 matches with PSG this season. 🇦🇷⚽️ 11 Goals🎯 10 Assists https://t.co/H0zgJpC6lj

However, his recent run has not been enough to impress Rothen. Speaking to RMC Sport, as cited by Goal, the Frenchman said that Messi still feels pained by his separation from the Blaugrana.

“Lionel Messi has been an anomaly since he arrived. It's hard to talk like that about such a player who has marked the history of football so much. But that's the reality unfortunately in relation to his investment and in relation to his performance. Quite simply. He can't get through the course, for many reasons. Most certainly he feels a bit orphaned by Barcelona,” said Rothen.

Rothen added that his former club must admit that Messi’s arrival has not helped them.

"Even if he says that in his life today it has improved, you can't see it on the pitch. It can't be seen; there's no particular fulfilment on the pitch apart from maybe the free kick at the last second against Lille. I'm totally in the direction of the club today. Luis Campos must take responsibility: admit that the arrival of Lionel Messi was not necessarily a good thing and that it was a failure.”

Messi has amassed 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Liverpool interested in Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers in Anfield.

Liverpool are interested in Kylian Mbappe, according to Football Insider. The French forward is unsettled at PSG right now and could leave despite signing a new deal last summer. The Reds were in touch with the 24-year-old last year before he signed an extension with the Parisians.

ِ @MbappeStyx



14 Games 🏟️

12 Goals

2 Assists 🤝

8 Goals in the Knockout Stage 🤯

World Cup Final Hat-trick

2018 World Cup Champion

2022 World Cup Runner-Up🥈

2022 World Cup Golden Boot Winner🎖️



Already one of the greatest international careers. 🪄 Kylian Mbappé after 2 World Cups:14 Games 🏟️12 Goals2 Assists 🤝8 Goals in the Knockout Stage 🤯World Cup Final Hat-trick2018 World Cup Champion2022 World Cup Runner-Up🥈2022 World Cup Golden Boot Winner🎖️Already one of the greatest international careers. 🪄 Kylian Mbappé after 2 World Cups:14 Games 🏟️12 Goals ⚽️2 Assists 🤝8 Goals in the Knockout Stage 🤯World Cup Final Hat-trick 🎩2018 World Cup Champion 🏆2022 World Cup Runner-Up🥈2022 World Cup Golden Boot Winner🎖️Already one of the greatest international careers. 🪄 https://t.co/m6TRsvcH8x

However, with the player reportedly unhappy at the club, the Reds could move for him this year. Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled to score this season, so Mbappe could be a massive addition to their squad. However, prising him away from the Parc des Princes would be no walk in the park.

The Frenchman reportedly earns £1.2 million per week with the Ligue 1 champions, and Liverpool might struggle to match those numbers. The 24-year-old has been outstanding for PSG this season, registering 27 goals and six assists in 28 games across competitions.

PSG not in touch with Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel could be on course for a sensational return to Paris.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that PSG are not yet in touch with Thomas Tuchel to replace Christophe Galtier.

The German manager won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea after leaving the Parisians but is currently not in club management. Tuchel’s name has been making the rounds following Galtier’s recent struggles at the Parc des Princes.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Return of Thomas Tuchel at PSG? There have been discussions but there are no negotiations. For the moment, PSG are not thinking of parting ways with Christophe Galtier. [@Tanziloic] | Return of Thomas Tuchel at PSG? There have been discussions but there are no negotiations. For the moment, PSG are not thinking of parting ways with Christophe Galtier. 🚨🚨| Return of Thomas Tuchel at PSG? There have been discussions but there are no negotiations. For the moment, PSG are not thinking of parting ways with Christophe Galtier. 🇩🇪🔎 [@Tanziloic] https://t.co/NeP7a0Rs4K

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Ligue 1 champions could make a decision on Galtier’s future after the Bayern Munich game.

“PSG plan to continue with Christophe Galtier until at the least the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich. They plan to back their manager, so they want to give him confident, as this game is crucial to the future of the team. There’s been no direct contact with Thomas Tuchel as of yet,” said Romano.

PSG face the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena next week in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, trailing 1-0 on aggregate.

Poll : 0 votes