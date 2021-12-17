PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi unhappy at the Parc des Princes; club interested in Barcelona midfielder, and more - 17th December 2021

PSG have maintained their lead atop Ligue 1 so far this season. The Parisians are currently on 45 points after games, 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, who have a match in hand.

Meanwhile, PSG superstar Lionel Messi is unhappy at the club due to unfair criticism from the press. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Barcelona midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 17th December 2021.

Lionel Messi unhappy at PSG

Lionel Messi is unhappy with criticism from the French press since joining PSG.

Lionel Messi is unhappy with criticism from the French press since joining PSG this summer, according to El Nacional. The Argentinean is especially disturbed at being constantly targeted by the Le Parisien newspaper. Interestingly, the 34-year-old is aware that the newspaper has a close relationship with the Parisians.

Messi has endured mixed fortunes since joining PSG this summer. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been outstanding in the UEFA Champions League. However, the Argentinean has failed to replicate that form in Ligue 1, scoring only once in ten games. That has prompted criticism from the press.

However, Messi believes the French media has been too harsh on him. Despite struggling for goals in Ligue 1, the Copa America 2021 winner has been heavily involved in the build-up play for his team.

The 34-year-old picked up an assist in PSG's 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Monaco. However, the Argentinean received a 4.5 rating out of 10 from Le Parisien.

Trig @Kharlerh * Lionel Messi first UCL goal for PSG wins goal of the week at the UCL.



*Lionel Messi first Ligue 1 for PSG wins Ligue 1 Goal of the month for November



QUALITY OVER QUANTITY🐐 * Lionel Messi first UCL goal for PSG wins goal of the week at the UCL.*Lionel Messi first Ligue 1 for PSG wins Ligue 1 Goal of the month for November QUALITY OVER QUANTITY🐐 https://t.co/xguEU83sP7

The French outlet also had some harsh words to say about Lionel Messi's performance for the Parisians. The Argentinean has also been in the line of fire from Onzo. The French magazine has said that the PSG star left the field in anger after the game.

Onzo pointed out that Messi endured a difficult game, and it was Mbappe who saved the Parisians. The Argentinean has not been spared by L'Equipe either, who gave him a rating of 4 out of 10.

The 34-year-old is worried that the reaction from the press could begin to affect the outlook of fans. Messi's entourage is also privately questioning PSG's intentions.

Parisians interested in Frenkie de Jong

PSG are interested in Frenkie de Jong.

PSG are interested in Frenkie de Jong, according to PSG Talk via Sport. The Dutchman's future has been under scrutiny since Barcelona's exit from the UEFA Champions League. New manager Xavi doesn't have the player in his plans, which has opened the door for the Parisians to take advantage.

PSG are currently sweating on the futures of Ander Herrera and Georginio Wijnaldum, both of whom could leave the club next year. The Parisians want to target De Jong to address the situation.

Kylian Mbappe determined to win the Champions League with PSG

Kylian Mbappe is determined to win the Champions League with PSG.

Kylian Mbappe is determined to win the Champions League with PSG. The Parisians are desperate for European glory, but their efforts have not borne fruit so far. However, the Frenchman is not losing hope yet, even though his future at PSG is up in the air.

PSGhub @PSGhub Mbappé, what PSG needs to win #UCL : « The club has put a lot of effort trying to improve the team over the years (…) In football, luck is a big part, but it has to be provoked, and perhaps we have not done it enough. Fingers crossed that this year will be the right one. » Mbappé, what PSG needs to win #UCL: « The club has put a lot of effort trying to improve the team over the years (…) In football, luck is a big part, but it has to be provoked, and perhaps we have not done it enough. Fingers crossed that this year will be the right one. »

Speaking in a recent interview, Mbappe revealed a desire to make history by helping the Parisians win the Champions League for the first time.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I want to make history,” said Mbappe.

Edited by Bhargav