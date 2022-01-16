PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi urged to make Barcelona return; Parisians eager to bring in Zinedine Zidane, and more - 16 January 2022

PSG continued their march to the Ligue 1 title with a 2-0 win over Brest on Saturday. The Parisians are now 11 points clear of second-placed Nice after 21 games.

Meanwhile, their star attacker Lionel Messi has been urged by family and friends to return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, PSG are planning to replace manager Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 16th January 2022:

Lionel Messi urged to make Barcelona return

Lionel Messi is under pressure from family and friends to make a return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is under pressure from family and friends to make a return to Barcelona, according to The Mirror. The Argentinean joined PSG last summer, but has struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1, scoring once in 11 games. The 34-year-old has left a mark in the Champions League, though, netting five times in as many games.

Messi has endured a difficult time on the pitch with the Parisians. However, it now appears that it has been equally tough for his family to come to terms with life in Paris. The Argentinean’s wife Antonela is reportedly not happy in France, and has told Messi of her desire to return to Barcelona.

Moreover, the 34-year-old’s family is not too fond of the weather in the French capital as well. They are also struggling to come to terms with speaking a new language. Antonela longs to return to Barcelona for shopping, and wants the kids to team up with their old friends. Messi is also being urged to consider a return to the Camp Nou by his former teammates.

Barcelona’s new manager Xavi and Messi’s good friend Dani Alves are trying to convince the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to rejoin Barcelona. However, the 34-year-old’s father and agent Jorge feels betrayed by the Blaugrana and Joan Laporte. As such, a return to Camp Nou for Messi is seemingly not on the cards at the moment.

PSG eager to bring in Zinedine Zidane

PSG are eager for Zinedine Zidane to take charge of the first team this summer.

PSG are eager for Zinedine Zidane to take charge of the first team this summer, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato.

The Parisians have endured mixed results under Mauricio Pochettino so far. They are currently on course to win the league title, and have also progressed to the knockout round of the Champions League. The Argentinean, though, is tipped to join Manchester United at the end of the season.

Regardless of what happens in the current campaign, PSG are determined to bring in Zidane. The Parisians believe the Frenchman’s arrival could help their player recruitment as well.

Newcastle United rebuffed in attempt to sign Keylor Navas

Newcastle United failed in an attempt to sign Keylor Navas.

Newcastle United failed in an attempt to sign Keylor Navas, according to PSG Talk via RMC Sport. The Magpies are working to upgrade their squad this month, having brought in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. The Premier League side contacted PSG this month to inquire about the availability of the Costa Rican goalkeeper.

Navas’ position in the team has come under threat since the arrival of Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer. Newcastle were hoping to prise Navas away, but the Parisians were quick to turn down their advances. The Ligue 1 giants want to keep hold of Navas as they enter the business end of the season.

