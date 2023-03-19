PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted back in Barcelona; Chelsea not in talks for Neymar, and more - March 19, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will welcome Rennes to the Parc des Princes on Sunday (March 19) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s team are the favourites to win the league this season and have opened up a ten-point lead atop the standings.

Meanwhile, a Barcelona player has said that he wants Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Chelsea are not in talks with Neymar. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 19, 2023.

Lionel Messi wanted back in Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s future at the Parc des Princes is up in the air.

Ronald Araujo has said that he will be delighted if Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona.

The Argentinean’s PSG contract expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The Blaugrana are monitoring the situation, but a return could be difficult due to the club’s current financial position.

However, speaking to Infobae as cited by Goal, the Uruguayan defender hailed Messi and said that the Camp Nou is his home.

“I would love it if he could come back. He is the best player in the world, and this is his home. His return would help us a lot to try to win another Champions League. Hopefully there are chances to have him again. We all want him by our side,” said Araujo.

Araujo also said that he enjoys a cordial relationship with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“We have a very nice friendship. When I got to the first team, he was always with Lucho (Luis Suarez), and they invited me to drink mate with them. They received me very well. And when Lucho went to Atletico de Madrid, I took his place and always sat next to Leo. He is a spectacular person,” said Araujo.

He continued:

“Everybody knows what kind of footballer he is, but as a person, he is also amazing. He is a winner, and he shows it on and off the pitch. History constantly demonstrates all that he has won. We would be delighted to have him play with us again.”

Messi has 29 goals and 32 assists in 65 games across competitions for the Parisians since arriving at the club in 2021.

Chelsea not in talks for Neymar

Neymar is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Neymar, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with an exit from PSG this summer, despite having a contract with the Parisians till 2025. The 31-year-old has divided opinion among fans since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2017.

The Blues have been reported to have an interest in Neymar, and recent reports suggest that they're working to take him to Stamford Bridge. However, speaking on his YouTube channel as relayed by Football Transfer Tavern, Romano has refuted those claims.

“We had reports about Chelsea, but from what I understand, at the moment, Chelsea are not speaking to PSG at the moment about Neymar Jr,” said Romano.

He added:

“They had contacts to clarify what happened with the Hakim Ziyech deal in the final hours of the January transfer window, it was a disappointing situation, so this is why Chelsea and PSG spoke in the last weeks, but at the moment, there is no concrete negotiation for Neymar to Chelsea at this stage. Of course, it’s still March, but at this stage, there is no negotiation – also, Neymar is focused on coming back from his injury.”

Neymar has appeared 173 times across competitions for the Parisians, registering 118 goals and 77 assists.

Nuno Mendes opens up on Kylian Mbappe partnership at PSG

Nuno Mendes has been impressive at the Parc des Princes this season.

Nuno Mendes has said that he has built a close connection with Kylian Mbappe by training together. The Portuguese full-back has gone from strength to strength this season with PSG and is expected to be a part of future plans at the club.

Speaking to the club’s channel, as cited by PSG Talk, Mendes said that their blistering pace has helped forge their bond.

“We are used to playing together in training, in match. We are two very fast players. Kylian is a little faster than me, but I think we have a good connection, and the speed helps us a lot. It doesn’t work in every game, but the games where it worked ended in goals, and I intend to give him a lot of assists, like my other teammates,” said Mendes.

Mendes has two goals and five assists in 27 appearances across competitions this season for the Parisians.

