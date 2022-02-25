PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted in MLS; Parisians submit offer for Erling Haaland, and more - 24 February 2022

PSG have a 13-point lead atop the Ligue 1 table after 25 games. The Parisians have won 18 times in the league and lost just twice.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Higuain wants Parisians star attacker Lionel Messi to move to the MLS. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are among six clubs that have presented an offer for Erling Haaland.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 24th February 2022:

Lionel Messi wanted in MLS

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to the MLS for some time.

Gonzalo Higuain hopes Lionel Messi moves to the MLS. The Argentinean joined PSG last summer on a two-year deal with the option of a third year. If the player and club decide not to exercise the option, the 34-year-old could leave Paris in the summer of 2023. A move to the United States could then be a on the cards.

Messi has endured a difficult start to life in Ligue 1. The Argentinean has struggled to cope with the hustle and bustle of French football. He has shown signs of finally coming to life in recent games, although his goalscoring form is yet to improve. While the 34-year-old is likely to continue in Paris beyond this summer, PSG could look to end ties if his struggles continue next season.

Squawka Football @Squawka



vs Saint-Etienne

vs Monaco

vs Reims

vs Lille

vs Rennes

vs Nantes



Adjusting to life in France. Lionel Messi has now provided eight assists in his last nine Ligue 1 games:vs Saint-Etiennevs Monacovs Reimsvs Lillevs Rennesvs NantesAdjusting to life in France. Lionel Messi has now provided eight assists in his last nine Ligue 1 games: 🅰️🅰️🅰️ vs Saint-Etienne 🅰️ vs Monaco 🅰️ vs Reims🅰️ vs Lille 🅰️ vs Rennes 🅰️ vs Nantes Adjusting to life in France. https://t.co/k0BIMVRiRC

Messi has been linked with a move to the MLS for the past few years. David Beckham is eager for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to play for his team Inter Miami, where Messi’s compatriot Higuain currently plies his football. Messi and Higuain have shared the pitch many times for La Albiceleste. The former Real Madrid star is now eager to team up with his countryman in the MLS.

Speaking to Stats Perform, Higuain said that the 34-year-old’s arrival would hugely benefit the American league.

“It is a very important league, and it is growing a lot. Important players are coming, and I think that in the future, it will continue to grow much more. I hope (Messi goes to MLS) because it would be a benefit for MLS and for the country, and if he so wishes, he would have fun and be happy here,” said Higuain.

Messi has bagged a modest seven goals and nine assists in 22 games across competitions for the Parisians since his arrival last summer. That includes just two strikes in 15 Ligue 1 games.

PSG submit offer for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland could ignite a bidding war this summer.

PSG are among five clubs that have submitted an offer for Erling Haaland, according to PSG Talk via Cadena Ser.

Apart from the Parisians, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all placed their proposals for the Norwegian to consider. The 21-year-old also has the option to extend his stay at Borussia Dortmund, which he is unlikely to consider.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Borussia Dortmund expect Erling Haaland to decide his future in the next 4-6 weeks. Borussia Dortmund expect Erling Haaland to decide his future in the next 4-6 weeks.— @sport https://t.co/IIJV2eqIuU

Haaland’s future could be decided this week when Dortmund visit Glasgow. If the Bundesliga side fail to progress in the Europa League, the player could sit with his agent Mino Raiola to discuss his future.

Manchester City are the favourites for his signature at the moment. The Parisians remain in the race, but a move for Haaland depends on the future of Kylian Mbappe. If the Frenchman stays on in Paris, Haaland is unlikely to arrive.

Kylian Mbappe’s future unlikely to be decided before April

Kylian Mbapp (right)e is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG is unlikely to be decided before April, according to PSG Talk via Fabrizio Romano. The Ligue 1 giants are prepared to fight tooth and nail to keep their prized asset at the club amid interest from Real Madrid. The French side are willing to offer the 23-year-old a lucrative financial package.

If Mbappe is not convinced by the money, the Parisians could attempt to serenade him with their vision for the future. The club are already willing to build a team around the Frenchman. However, the player is expected to bide his time to come to a decision on his future.

He has been in superb form this season, having bagged 22 goals and 16 assists in 33 games across competitions. Overall, he has scored 154 goals and made 77 assists in 204 games across competitions.

