PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wanted Sadio Mane at Barcelona; Neymar tipped to stay at Parisians, and more - June 27, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to drown their frustrations from last season by investing wisely in their squad this summer. The Parisians won the league, but their early exit from the UEFA Champions League left a sour taste in the mouth.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane's agent has revealed that Lionel Messi wanted the Senegalese at Barcelona last summer. Elsewhere, Alex Crook has backed Neymar to stay at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 27, 2022:

Bacary Cisse reveals Lionel Messi wanted Sadio Mane at Barcelona

Lionel Messi wanted to team up with Sadio Mane at Barcelona.

Sadio Mane’s agent Bacary Cisse has revealed that Lionel Messi wanted Sadio Mane at Barcelona last summer. The Senegalese recently parted ways with Liverpool and completed a move to Bayern Munich.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Cisse said that PSG were eager to sign Mane this summer.

“Yes, PSG did indeed ‘attack’ Sadio. Leonardo had several contacts with the German agent. They saw each other; they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer of Sadio at PSG, but it ended there. Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat; we had to wait,” said Cisse.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Cisse: “Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat; we had to wait. Last year it could have also happened with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who imposed Sadio Mane in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barca.” Cisse: “Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat; we had to wait. Last year it could have also happened with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who imposed Sadio Mane in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barca.”

It's quite likely the Parisians had identified the Senegalese as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe. With the Frenchman opting to stay and Leonardo departing, a move for Mane was subsequently abandoned.

Cisse went on to add that Messi attempted to take Mane to the Camp Nou last summer.

“Last year, it could have also happened with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who imposed Sadio Mane in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barca. He had given two names: Sadio Mane and an Argentinian central defender,” said Cisse.

Alex Crook tips Neymar to stay at Parisians

Neymar has been backed to stay at the Parc des Princes.

TalkSPORT pundit Alex Crook believes Neymar will stay at PSG beyond the summer. The Brazilian’s future is up in the air, with recent reports claiming he could be offloaded ahead of the new season. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Newcastle United player Darren Ambrose said that Neymar would struggle for game time at Tottenham Hotspur.

“No, I wouldn’t (have Neymar at Tottenham Hotspur). I don’t think he’d play, to be honest. I don’t think he’d get on with Antonio Conte. I’m not saying it because of his ability; he’s a talented footballer; I’m saying it because of what I think he’d bring to Tottenham,” said Ambrose.

Alex Crook also shared his views on Neymar’s future, pointing out that his exorbitant wages make a transfer quite difficult.

“He’s on huge wages, and that’s why they’re going to struggle to shift him. There’s a report in France where they’re clearly trying to push him out the door, saying the only clubs that could afford him were Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle,” said Crook.

He continued:

“Absolutely no chance does Eddie Howe go for Neymar. He’s a million miles away from the player that Eddie Howe signs. Chelsea might just be crazy enough, and I don’t see Manchester United going down that road with this rebuild they’ve got. I think he’ll stay at PSG.”

Christophe Galtier leaves Nice ahead of joining PSG

Christophe Galtier is one step away from taking charge at Paris.

Christophe Galtier has left his position as manager of Nice, the club have confirmed. The French manager is expected to take charge at PSG in the coming days. Mauricio Pochettino’s time at the Parc des Princes is coming to an end after his failure to win the UEFA Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano



Official and confirmed. Christophe Galtier leaves OGC Nice as he's set to sign with Paris Saint-Germain as new manager. It will be resolved and completed this week. OGC Nice have announced former Borussia Dortmund's Lucien Favre as new manager, club statement confirms.

Nice released a statement that Lucien Favre has been appointed as Galtier’s replacement:

"Christophe Galtier no longer manages the first team of OGC Nice. This Monday, the Aiglons' restart is led by Lucien Favre, whose return the club is proud to announce.”

