PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes; star midfielder wants to retire with the Parisians, and more - 10th October 2021

PSG won the race to sign Lionel Messi this summer. In the process, the Ligue 1 giants managed to assemble three of the finest attackers in the world under the same roof. The Argentinean has previously created magic alongside Neymar at Barcelona. He now has the opportunity to mentor one of the finest players of the new generation, Kylian Mbappe.

Messi has revealed he wants the Frenchman to stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season. Elsewhere, an Italian midfielder wants to retire with the Parisians. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 10th October 2021.

Lionel Messi wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG

Lionel Messi wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond next summer.

The Frenchman is in the final 12 months of his current contract and talks of an extension have not yielded a positive result so far. The Parisians remain eager to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes amid interest from Real Madrid. It now appears that the Argentinean is doing his bit to help the Ligue 1 giants keep hold of Mbappe.

PSG hoped the arrival of Messi would have been enough to convince Mbappe to extend his stay at the club. The Argentinean and Mbappe have appeared together quite a few times for the Parisians, displaying signs of a budding relationship.

Team Leo @TeamLeo10i • Kylian Mbappe fanboying Lionel Messi in his recent interview ❤ • Kylian Mbappe fanboying Lionel Messi in his recent interview ❤ https://t.co/GEZzc2ssV6

Speaking to France Football, as relayed by Caught Offside, Lionel Messi pointed out that PSG could reap the benefits if Kylian Mbappe decides to stay.

“I just got here, and I don’t know him well enough to say (if he’s going to Madrid), but a bit like everyone, we’ll see what happens. If in the end he stays with us, it will be a great joy and another way of helping us reach our goals” said Lionel Messi.

Marco Veratti wants to retire with PSG

Marco Verratti says he wants to retire with PSG

Marco Verratti has said that he wants to retire with PSG. Responding to Pep Guardiola's recent glowing tribute about him, the Italian said that he will always stay at the Parc des Princes.

“I have a little time left. What I do know is that I will always stay here. I had the chance to play with and against great champions, in great matches, that’s what I wanted above all. I fell in love with this club, and that’s why I always try to give the maximum, to return the confidence that I have been given” said Verratti.

JAMAC WARFAA @Jamac_warfaa #PSG Pep Guardiola: “Let me say I’m in love with Marco Verratti. He is an exceptional player. He is small... but you can always count on him. I'm happy he's back from injury”. 🔵 #MCFC Pep Guardiola: “Let me say I’m in love with Marco Verratti. He is an exceptional player. He is small... but you can always count on him. I'm happy he's back from injury”. 🔵 #MCFC #PSG https://t.co/PDwP0vSA1M

Neymar says the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last

Neymar believes the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last.

Also Read

Neymar believes the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be his last appearance in the greatest sporting spectacle in the world. The PSG star has also revealed that he dreams of winning the coveted trophy with Brazil.

“I think it will be my last World Cup. I do not know if I (would) still have enough spiritual strength to continue playing football. I will do whatever we can to win in 2022. It has been my dearest dream since I was a child to lead my country to victory. I hope to get there,” said Neymar.

Edited by Bhargav