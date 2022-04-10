PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants Lazio starlet at Parc des Princes; club owners displeased with Neymar, and more - 9 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 6-1 win over Clermont Foot on Saturday in Ligue 1. Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored hat-tricks to help the Parisians inch closer to the league title.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi wants a Lazio starlet at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Parisians' owners are displeased with Neymar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 9th April 2022:

Lionel Messi wants Luka Romero at Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi wants his countryman at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi wants Luka Romero at PSG, according to Football Italia via Corriere dello Sport. Messi was impressed by the 17-year-old during the international break. Romero was called up to the Argentina national team in March and managed to catch the eye of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer after Barcelona failed to offer him a new contract. The 34-year-old has endured a difficult season with the Parisians so far, scoring only eight times in nearly 30 games across competitions.

While he has not delivered in front of goal, the Argentinean has been racking up assists. He set up three more goals in the game on Saturday.

Messi has seen some big talent during his career and believes he has unearthed a gem in his countryman. Romero has already generated attention from clubs around Europe, and Messi got a glimpse of his quality in March. The 34-year-old was pleasantly surprised by the Lazio starlet’s abilities during international duty.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was so impressed that he suggested the player to the Parisians. He even asked the club to consider taking the teenager to the Parc des Princes.

However, Lazio are aware of the talent they have in their hands and have no intentions of letting Romero leave. The Serie A team are waiting for him to turn 18 this November and offer him a five-year contract extension. Lazio are delighted with the player’s development and intend to keep him at the club for a long time.

PSG owners displeased with Neymar

Neymar has endured a difficult season so far.

PSG owners are fed up with Neymar, according to Marca via L’Equipe.

The Brazilian joined the Ligue 1 giants in a blockbuster move in 2017 but is yet to live up to the billing. His glamorous lifestyle off the pitch has left the club owners unimpressed. His tendency to blow hot and cold on the pitch has not justified his exorbitant price tag and salary either.

The club owners feel they have brought the world at Neymar’s feet, but the Brazilian has not repaid their faith.

They feel cheated and are frustrated at the situation. Offloading him is out of the question because few clubs in the world can afford his salary. Newcastle United have the finances to afford a deal but are unlikely to appeal to Neymar.

Didier Drogba wants Kylian Mbappe to become a leader

Kylian Mbappe continues to impress at the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has urged Kylian Mbappe to become a leader on the pitch. The Frenchman has been in superb form for PSG this season, but his future hangs in the balance.

Speaking to Canal Champions Club, Drogba also labelled Mbappe among the best players around at the moment.

“I think he is unquestionably among the best. He is the player that all clubs want to have in their team, to make the difference. Since the start of the season, it is he who has held PSG. Who would refuse a Kylian Mbappé in his team? Today, it is essential,” said Drogba.

“No matter what project he has to turn to, he realizes that it is essential. Now he has to take the lead. We have seen this year, he wants to take this leadership. Wherever he is, he will have it. Now it’s up to him to have fun,” said Drogba.

Mbappe has scored 31 times across competitions this season.

