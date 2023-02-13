PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants to leave; Parisians backed to target Son Heung-min, and more - February 13, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their home clash with Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (February 14). Christophe Galtier’s men will look to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats across competitions.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is reportedly reluctant to sign a new contract with the Parisians. Elsewhere, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has backed the Ligue 1 champions to attempt to sign Son Heung-min.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 13, 2023.

Lionel Messi wants to leave

Lionel Messi could leave PSG this summer.

Lionel Messi is reluctant to sign a new deal with PSG, according to Foot Mercato via Barca Universal.

The Argentinean is in the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, who are eager to extend his stay in Paris. Meanwhile, Barcelona and Inter Miami are waiting patiently to lap up the 35-year-old, should he become available on a Bosman move.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has been included in the FIFA FIFPro XI for every year since 2007, that's 15 years. Lionel Messi has been included in the FIFA FIFPro XI for every year since 2007, that's 15 years. https://t.co/D7UtPl7dMI

It was previously believed that Messi would sign an extension with the French giants. However, it now appears that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has had a change of heart. The 35-year-old enjoyed superb success at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, winning the coveted trophy for Argentina.

The Argentinean has also been in imperious form with PSG this season, amassing 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games across competitions. However, he doesn’t see a future with the Parisians anymore. While a stay cannot be ruled out, it's not his preferred option right now.

PSG backed to target Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min could be on the move this summer.

Stan Collymore reckons Son Heung-min would be a good fit for PSG. The South Korean has been a huge hit at Tottenham Hotspur but could be on the move at the end of the season.

With the Parisians keen on attacking reinforcements, the 31-year-old could be an option for them to consider.

ؘ @shmpics 230213 #손흥민 #SonHeungMin on Tottenham Hotspur’s training session for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against AC Milan at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre. 230213 #손흥민 | #SonHeungMin on Tottenham Hotspur’s training session for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against AC Milan at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre. https://t.co/3hybvd6NKH

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore also named Bayern Munich as a possible destination for Son.

“I know Bayern Munich have Sadio Mane, who obviously plays in the same position, but with just two years left on Son’s deal, it’s unlikely Spurs would let him go for free, and at the age of 31 come the summer, it’s a given they’re not going to be able to demand £70m plus, so for a fee half that, you’d think Bayern would at least enquire,” said Collymore.

He added:

“France is another league I could see him going to. I’m sure Paris Saint-Germain would take him. He’s a Premier League-proven quality player who has a great reputation for being a good professional. He never causes any trouble, and he’s a huge star in Asia, so he would certainly tick a lot of boxes.”

Son has appeared 29 times across competitions this season for Spurs, registering eight goals and three assists.

Sergio Ramos opens up on future

Sergio Ramos has enjoyed a decent campaign at the Parc des Princes so far.

Sergio Ramos has said that he aims to continue winning with PSG. The Spaniard endured a difficult debut season in Paris after leaving Real Madrid in 2021 but has done a lot better this campaign.

However, his contract runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | For Sergio Ramos, a possible PSG contract extension will depend on his performance in the coming months. [@lequipe] | For Sergio Ramos, a possible PSG contract extension will depend on his performance in the coming months. 🚨| For Sergio Ramos, a possible PSG contract extension will depend on his performance in the coming months. 🇪🇸🔎 [@lequipe] https://t.co/3RYba5ISO3

Speaking to UEFA, Ramos said that he intends to spend extended time with his family once he hangs up his boots. The Spaniard also left the door open to a return to the game, admitting that he would like to be part of a club setup.

“I invest a lot of time in football, and I've not had time for family. So when I retire, I'll spend two years dedicated to my children's upbringing, experiencing everyday things which you can't do alongside football, like skiing, taking the kids on holiday with no pressure, taking them to tennis classes – a normal life,” said Ramos.

He continued:

“I'll have to be more on top of my businesses, but ultimately what gives me adrenaline and fires me up is football. I've done it my whole life, and it's what I do best. I can see myself being a (club)epresident, a sporting director or coach.”

The 36-year-old has registered two goals and an assist in 30 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

