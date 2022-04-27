PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants to stay; Juventus initiate contact with Angel Di Maria, and more - 26 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to travel to the Stade de la Meinau on Friday to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The Parisians have already won the league this season with four games to go.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi wants to stay at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Juventus have initiated contact with Angel Di Maria regarding a move this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Championships



𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐



#𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 Championships𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 🔟 Championships𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟔 - 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐🔴 #𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 🔵 https://t.co/iOQ948VJhE

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 26th April 2022:

Lionel Messi wants to stay at PSG

Lionel Messi has no intentions of leaving the Parc des Princes this summer.

Lionel Messi wants to stay at PSG beyond the summer, according to PSG Talk via TyC Sports. The Argentinean joined the Ligue 1 giants last summer after the end of his Barcelona contract. While his debut season with the Parisians has not gone according to plan, the 34-year-old wants to respect his current contract with the club.

Messi has failed to assert his influence in Paris and has endured a difficult start to life in France. The Argentinean has been a shadow of the player who lit up La Liga for more than a decade. Although he won the Ligue 1 title this season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to inspire his new team in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite his struggles, Messi has not considered a departure from PSG. The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract with the French side last season and intends to honour the terms of the deal. He is not looking to facilitate a transfer back to Barcelona either. Instead, the Argentinean remains determined to come good at the Parc des Princes next season.

Messi was among the players booed by a section of the Parisians fans in recent games. The 34-year-old has also received constant criticism from the French media. However, the Argentinean remains unperturbed by the negativity and will hope to win them over in the upcoming campaign.

He has scored just nine times this season but has bagged 13 assists.

Juventus initiate contact with Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria is wanted in Turin.

Juventus have initiated contact with Angel Di Maria regarding a possible move this summer, according to Goal.

The 34-year-old is in the final few months of his current contract with PSG and is unlikely to be offered a new deal. The Bianconeri are planning to pick up the Argentinean on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

The Serie A giants have already offered Di Maria a one-year contract and are currently negotiating to include a second year in the deal. Juventus are looking for a replacement for the outgoing Paulo Dybala and believe the 34-year-old Di Maria could be a short-term fix.

Bundesliga duo interested in Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Leverkusen are interested in Julian Draxler, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe.

The Germany international has struggled for minutes at the Parc des Princes recently. Draxler wants to move in search of regular football to strengthen his bid for a place in the national team squad of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Dortmund and Leverkusen are willing to take him to Germany, with Hertha Berlin also in the race for his signature. The Parisians are likely to let Draxler leave for a suitable price. The German has registered 26 goals and 41 assists in nearly 200 games for the club across competitions.

