PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants to stay, says club president; Parisians eyeing Brazilian prodigy, and more - December 17, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 15 games. Christophe Galtier's men are five points ahead of second-placed Lens and are unbeaten across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that Lionel Messi wants to extend his stay in Paris. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are eyeing a move for a Brazilian prodigy.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 17, 2022:

Lionel Messi wants to stay, says PSG president

Lionel Messi's future is the talk of the town.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that Lionel Messi is ready to prolong his stay at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean has come into his own this season after a difficult debut 2021-22 campaign with PSG. The 35-year-old has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 outings with the Parisians across competitions this season.

Messi has carried that blistering form to the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, propelling La Albiceleste to the final. However, his contract with the Parisians run out at the end of the season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to agree to a new deal, drawing interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami.

“I confirm a thousand times that Leo Messi is very happy with PSG. I think he wants to stay. We will discuss after the World Cup”



"I confirm a thousand times that Leo Messi is very happy with PSG. I think he wants to stay. We will discuss after the World Cup"

However, the French giants remain confident that Messi would remain at the club. Speaking to Radio Monte Carlo, as cited by PSG Talk, Al-Khelaifi said that discussions for a new deal will commence after the World Cup.

“I confirm a thousand times that Leo Messi is very happy with PSG. I think he wants to stay. We will discuss after the World Cup,” said Al-Khelaifi.

Messi has registered five goals and three assists in six appearances at the World Cup this year.

PSG eyeing Vitor Roque

PSG have entered the race to sign Vitor Roque, according to Globo via Barca Universal.

The Ligue 1 champions have altered their transfer strategy under new sporting director Luis Campos and are now targeting talented young players from around the globe. The Parisians had their eyes on Endrick but lost out to Real Madrid in the race for the 16-year-old's signature.

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Globo:



Vitor Roque is on the radar of PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea.



Vitor Roque is on the radar of PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea.

His buyout clause is €100 million.

The French giants have now turned their attention to Roque, who is already earning rave reviews in his home country. The Brazilian has already generated interest from clubs around Europe, including Barcelona, Chelsea and Los Blancos. PSG have now entered the race and have already enquired about the 17-year-old.

Roque is under contract with Athletico Paranaense till 2027 and has a release clause of €100 million. The player will turn 18 in February 2023, so he can only leave for European shores in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe unlikely to match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, says Jay Bothroyd

Kylian Mbappe has been in superb form this year.

Former Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd reckons Kylian Mbappe doesn't have much in his arsenal apart from speed.

The French forward has been in blistering form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach the final. The 23-year-old has amassed five goals and two assists in six games.

However, speaking on talkSPORT, as relayed by PSG Talk, Bothroyd labeled Mbappe as a speed merchant.

“I really look at Mbappe, (and) I think he’s a top, top player, but he’s a speed merchant. Most of his game, is he’s effective because of his speed; most of his game is about speed," said Bothroyd.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



MBAPPE IS ONE WIN AWAY FROM WINNING BACK-TO-BACK WORLD CUPS

He's only 23!

Bothroyd added that Mbappe is yet to show that he can modify his game once his speed is gone.

“If you take that speed away from, and I know this is why I’m saying to you, I don’t think he will have the same longevity as people like Messi and Ronaldo … He hasn’t shown me nothing different to say that he can modify himself," said Bothroyd.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a fruitful season with the Parisians, registering 19 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions.

