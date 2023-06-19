PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi warned of MLS competitiveness; Luis Enrique unlikely to offload Neymar, and more - June 19, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 and the Trophee des Champions in the recently concluded season. However, Christophe Galtier's inability to win the UEFA Champions League could eventually cost him his job this summer.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi has been warned of the competitiveness of the MLS. Elsewhere, incoming Parisians manager Luis Enrique is unlikely to offload Neymar this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 19, 2023:

Lionel Messi warned of MLS competitiveness

Lionel Messi has decided to part ways with PSG this month.

DC United star Thiago Almada has informed Lionel Messi that games in the MLS can be quite intense.

The 35-year-old is set to join Inter Miami on a Bosman move this summer after ending his stay with PSG. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in favour of moving to the US.

Speaking to TyC Sport, Almada said that fans in the United States are going crazy over Messi's impending arrival.

"The people there (in the United States) are going crazy. Even the leadership of our club, the coaching staff, my teammates too, they are very happy that Leo can come to the league. I think he's going to enjoy it a lot, and they're going to treat him very well," said Almada.

He continued:

"Beyond the fact that it's Leo Messi (in the MLS), they play quite often, and the games are quite intense. So, I think, they're going to do him good."

Barcelona were also interested in taking their prodigal son home this summer but failed to arrange a deal.

Luis Enrique unlikely to offload Neymar

Neymar's future remains up in the air.

Luis Enrique is unlikely to offload Neymar this summer, according to L'Equipe. The Brazilian is heavily linked with an exit from PSG this year. Neymar has been an enigma since joining the Parisians in 2017. He has failed to live up to expectations and has blown hot and cold.

Recent reports have hinted that the Ligue 1 champions have run out of patience with the 31-year-old and want him gone this summer. It has also been mentioned that the player is frustrated by the continuous criticism from fans and wants to move on in search of greener pastures. However, Enrique's impending arrival could dramatically change Neymar's situation at PSG.

The Spanish manager is reportedly the frontrunner for the hot seat at the Parc des Princes. Once he takes charge, Enrique would also have a say in the club's recruitment, and a burning topic would be Neymar's future.

Neymar enjoyed a brilliant run under the Spanish manager during their time together at Barcelona. The 31-year-old was a key member of Enrique's team that won the continental treble in the 2014-15 campaign.

The Spanish manager could get Neymar firing on all cylinders once again. The Brazilian will also be confident of getting back to his best under Enrique. Neymar's contract with the Parisians runs till 2025, and he could be tempted to stay, should Enrique arrive.

Al-Shabab want PSG manager Christophe Galtier

Al-Shabab has identified PSG manager Christophe Galtier as a candidate to take charge of the first team, according to Foot Mercato.

The French manager has one foot out of the Parc des Princes already after failing to win the Champions League in his debut season. Luis Enrique is the favourite to replace him at Paris.

However, Galtier is not short of options either and could immediately return to management. There was initial talks with Napoli, but the Serie A side opted to appoint Rudy Garcia for the role instead. Marseille and West Ham United were also briefly interested in the French manager, but nothing came out of it.

Now, Al-Shabab have established contact with the Frenchman to enquire about his availability. Talks have progressed smoothly, and Galtier could take over at the Saudi Arabian side this summer.

