PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi will decide 2026 World Cup involvement, says Scaloni; Parisians eyeing Mourinho, and more - February 21, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for a top-of-the-table clash against Marseille on Sunday (February 26) at the Stade Velodrome in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men are five points ahead of second-placed Les Phoceens after 24 games.

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that Lionel Messi will make a final decision regarding his involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, the Parisians are contemplating appointing Jose Mourinho if Galtier leaves.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 21, 2023:

Lionel Messi will decide 2026 World Cup involvement, says Argentina manager

Lionel Messi’s involvement in the 2026 World Cup is not guaranteed.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni reckons only Lionel Messi can decide whether he will feature in the next World Cup. The 35-year-old powered his nation to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December at Qatar. The PSG superstar was in exceptional form for La Albiceleste, leading from the front with seven goals and three assists and finishing as the best player in the tournament.

However, it's unclear whether Messi would be a part of the Argentina squad when they defend their title almost four years from now. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has hinted that the tournament might come too late for him. However, his teammates have reiterated their desire to have him by their side when they defend their title.

Speaking recently, as cited by ESPN Colombia via PSG Talk, Scaloni also said Messi’s teammates look up to him and follow him.

“Being in the next World Cup will be Leo’s decision; if his body can take it for me, he will be there. Behind our title (World Cup Qatar 2022), there was a communion of intentions between the fans, the staff and the players, something emotional that made sense of belonging for this unique shirt even stronger,” said Scaloni.

He continued:

“Then, having a player like Messi was, and is, obviously, an advantage. As a former teammate, training him is beautiful. I see how the other players look at him and follow him. He’s the best.”

Messi has also caught the eye with the Parisians this season, amassing 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 games across competitions.

PSG eyeing Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to put Jose Mourinho in charge of affairs at the Parc des Princes if Christophe Galtier leaves, according to Foot Mercato via Caught Offside.

The French manager is under pressure at the club after a recent poor run, which includes a defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Unless his team turn things around in the second leg, things could go south for Galtier.

Sporting director Luis Campos has already identified Mourinho as the ideal replacement for Galtier and that he has even initiated contact with his compatriot.

Mourinho has done a decent job at AS Roma but is likely to jump at the opportunity to manage a European superpower again. However, Zinedine Zidane is the Parisians hierarchy’s preferred choice for the role.

Neymar eager to win Champions League with Parisians

Neymar wants to bring the Champions League to Paris.

Neymar is desperate to help PSG win the Champions League. The Parisians face Bayern Munich next week at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their Round of the 16. The Ligue 1 champions are trailing 1-0 from the first leg, while Neymar’s involvement is also under doubt after he picked up an injury against Lille.

Speaking to Sambafoot before picking up the injury, as cited by PSG Talk, the Brazilian said that his team have their eyes on the Champions League.

“We all want to win. That’s why I won’t use the verb ‘can’, because that might sound like it’s easy and it’s not. The biggest clubs and the biggest athletes in the world play in the Champions League … What I can guarantee is that we will give our all in all the competitions we play, and we hope to win them all and win this title. I can say that there will never be a lack of commitment,” said Neymar.

Neymar has appeared 29 times across competitions for PSG this season, registering 18 goals and setting up 17.

