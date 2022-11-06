PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi could sign new deal with Parisians, says journalist; club leading race for Brazilian prodigy, and more - November 5, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will next face Lorient on Monday in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men are leading the pack after 13 games, with 11 wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi could be willing to sign a new deal with the Parisians. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the French champions are among the favourites to sign Brazilian sensation Endrick.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 5, 2022:

Lionel Messi could be willing to sign new PSG deal

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

Lionel Messi has no issues with extending his stay with PSG, according to journalist Guillem Balague.

The Argentinean’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires at the end of the campaign, and speculation is ripe regarding his future. The 35-year-old has been in blistering form this campaign and is reportedly wanted at his former club Barcelona and Inter Miami next year.

The Parisians are also desperate to extend their association with Messi. Speaking on the Football News Show on the BBC, Balague said that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could stay in Paris next season.

“PSG goes to Leo and says listen, ‘You have to sign today. For whatever reason, you have to sign today. This one plus one.’ Leo Messi will sign to stay at PSG. But he said to his entourage to PSG: ‘I don’t want to think about it. Let’s do it after the World Cup.’” said Balague.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen PSG confirm Lionel Messi won’t feature against Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. It’s only a minor injury and he’s expected to be back in full training next week. PSG confirm Lionel Messi won’t feature against Lorient on Sunday due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. It’s only a minor injury and he’s expected to be back in full training next week.

The Spanish journalist said that even Inter Miami want Messi. However, he added that the 35-year-old is not ready to drop down to the MLS just yet.

“Then MLS. They are also ready for him. I think his dad has been in Miami many times, has met people at the club, and the intention is that he goes to Miami. But I think Sergio Busquets will get there next season. And I don’t think Leo Messi is ready to actually abandon the elite,” said Balague.

Messi has appeared 18 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists.

Parisians leading race for Endrick

PSG are among the clubs leading the race for Endrick, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian prodigy has gone from strength to strength this season with Palmeiras. His impressive performances with the Sao Paulo outfit have earned him admirers at multiple clubs in Europe.

The 16-year-old has a €60 million release clause in his contract, but his suitors are yet to submit a formal bid for his signature.

There's no official bids to Palmeiras yet - but it will happen soon. Release clause: €60m. Endrick would join in 2024. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the three clubs that are pushing hard to sign Endrick. They are ahead of all the other clubs.There's no official bids to Palmeiras yet - but it will happen soon. Release clause: €60m. Endrick would join in 2024. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the three clubs that are pushing hard to sign Endrick. They are ahead of all the other clubs. 🚨🇧🇷 #transfers There's no official bids to Palmeiras yet - but it will happen soon. Release clause: €60m. Endrick would join in 2024. https://t.co/ZEw5kNasLA

The Parisians are making future plans for their attack, with both Neymar and Messi on the wrong side of 30.

Endrick represents a generational talent who could take the Ligue 1 giants closer to excellence. However, PSG may have to ward off interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea, who have also been mentioned as contenders for the teenager’s services.

Hugo Ekitike opens up on his time in Paris

Hugo Ekitike has said that he's eager to play in the UEFA Champions League again. The Frenchman joined PSG this summer on loan from Reims but has struggled for game time so far. He has mostly been used as a substitute and came off the bench against Juventus in midweek.

Speaking after the game, the 20-year-old said that the Parisians should be happy with the result regardless of finishing second in the group.

“We have to focus on the next match, which is coming up quickly, from Sunday. Of course it's a positive thing. We're still through, and there's no need to get frustrated. We did our job, and in the next round, no matter which team we play, we will do our job too,” said Ekitike.

The Frenchman added that playing in the Champions League has been a unique experience for him this season.

“For me, this competition is a new experience, and it's also where I've played almost all my matches. So to come on in this match, was important to me, in this beautiful stadium, against this great team. And for me, it was a real pleasure. Now we have to keep going. I can't wait to play Champions League matches again,” said Ekitike.

Ekitike has appeared ten times for the Parisians this campaign but is yet to open his account.

