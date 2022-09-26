PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Scaloni opens up on Lionel Messi's blistering start to season; Juventus interested in Parisians defender, and more - September 25, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are atop the Ligue 1 standings after eight games. Christophe Galtier’s men have seven wins in the league and have scored 26 goals.

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has opened up on Lionel Messi’s blistering start to the new season. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in a Parisians defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 25, 2022:

Lionel Scaloni opens up on Lionel Messi's blistering start to season with PSG

Lionel Messi has been in imperious form at the Parc des Princes this season.

Lionel Scaloni reckons Lionel Messi’s blistering form this season is due to the fact that he's enjoying his football.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had been a shadow of his former self last season after joining PSG last summer, scoring just 11 times. The Argentinean arrived at the Parc des Princes at the end of his contract with Barcelona but struggled to cope with life in Paris.

However, Messi has regained his mojo this campaign. The 35-year-old has been a livewire for the Parisians,, helping them stay undefeated across competitions. The Argentinean has registered six goals and eight assists from 11 games.

Scaloni is pleased with his captain's club form, especially with the FIFA World Cup just around the corner. Messi scored a brace to help Argentina register a 3-0 win over Honduras on Friday in a friendly.

At a post-match press conference, as cited by PSG Talk, the La Albiceleste manager said that when Messi enjoys himself, everyone enjoys with him.

“The important thing is that he is well, that he is comfortable, that he enjoys playing football. If he doesn’t enjoy it … it’s bad. I think he is enjoying himself with his team. That’s important. Everyone enjoys seeing him on the pitch. The more he enjoys, the more we all enjoy it. I see him well; I see him happy. I hope he continues like this,” said Scaloni.

Messi is now up to 88 goals for the Albiceleste, including eight strikes this year.

Juventus interested in Juan Bernat

Juan Bernat is wanted at Turin

Juventus are interested in Juan Bernat, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The PSG left-back has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Nuno Mendes at the Parc des Princes. Galtier has also shown an affinity for the Portuguese, leaving Bernat craving for first-team opportunities.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Serie A giants Juventus are keen on signing Paris Saint-German (PSG) left-back Juan Bernat in the January transfer window according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Le10Sport). Serie A giants Juventus are keen on signing Paris Saint-German (PSG) left-back Juan Bernat in the January transfer window according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Le10Sport).

The Bianconeri are planning to take him to Turin, as they want to bolster their left-back position. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has used Alex Sandro as his preferred choice for the role, but the Brazilian is set to become a free agent next summer. Juventus are planning to replace him with Bernat.

Kylian Mbappe is undisputed leader in France team, says Eric Rabesandratana

Kylian Mbappe has been impressive for club and country in recent times

French football pundit Eric Rabesandratana reckons Kylian Mbappe is a leader in the Les Bleus team. The PSG forward showed his qualities against Austria, scoring a wonderful solo goal as France won 2-0.

Mbappe has continued his good form this season with club and country despite an eventful summer, where he spurned an opportunity to sign with Real Madrid by extending his contract with PSG.

He remains one of his nation’s most important players in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup. Speaking recently, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rabesandratana said that Mbappe’s confidence and attacking flair adds to the strengths of the reigning world champions.

“I think that he has an even more important status today in the French team than at Paris Saint-Germain. By his behaviour already, he is the boss of this team. His behaviour in relation to his partners, too: he encourages, he corrects. Above all, he brings this way of hitting, which is his strength and which unbalances the opposing system,” said Rabesandratana.

He added:

“It was once again flagrant against Austria. He showed a very impressive level. He is the leader of this attack, even more, when Karim Benzema is not present. But it’s really him who displays an attitude that proves that he is really sure of his strength.”

Mbappe has appeared nine times for the Parisians this season and has scored ten goals. Meanwhile, he's up to 28 goals for France, becoming the nation's tenth most prolific scorer.

