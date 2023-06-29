PSG Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool not planning Kylian Mbappe move; Lazio want Leandro Paredes, and more - June 29, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are planning to improve their squad before the upcoming campaign. The Parisians defended their Ligue 1 trophy in the 2022-23 season but failed to cut a chord in the UEFA Champions League once again.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are not planning to sign Parisians striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, Lazio are interested in midfielder Leandro Paredes. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 29, 2023.

Liverpool not planning Kylian Mbappe move

Kylian Mbappe could be on the move this summer.

Liverpool do not have their eyes on Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward's future with PSG remains up in the air, with his contract set to run out next summer. The 24-year-old has already announced that he won't sign an extension.

Real Madrid remain hot on the heels of Mbappe, who's a long-term target at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir recently said that the Reds are planning a blockbuster move for the Frenchman. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano, though, rubbished those claims.

"Fifa agent Marco Kirdemir raised some eyebrows with his quotes to Marca, where he said: ‘Liverpool are competing with Real Madrid and want to pay a fortune for Mbappe.’

"Sorry to disappoint you, Liverpool fans, but I’m not aware of anything concrete between Liverpool and Mbappe at this stage," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Nothing has changed for Mbappe, PSG have been very clear: sign new deal or leave the club this summer. This is PSG’s position for the last two weeks."

Los Blancos would ideally like to sign the player on a Bosman move next summer.

Lazio want Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes is wanted at Lazio.

Lazio are interested in Leandro Paredes, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The PSG midfielder spent last season on loan to Juventus, but the Bianconeri are not looking to sign him permanently. Paredes has expressed a desire to stay with the Parisians to play under incoming manager Luis Enrique, but his future at the club remains up in the air.

Lazio are looking to revamp their options in midfield and have set their sights on the Argentinean. The Serie A side will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, which could also suit Paredes.

The Ligue 1 champions are likely to let him leave for a fair price, but Enrique is likely to have a hand in the final decision regarding the Argentinian's future.

Achraf Hakimi backed to flourish under Luis Enrique at PSG

Achraf Hakimi (centre) has struggled for consistency at the Parc des Princes.

Achraf Hakimi would be hugely benefitted by Luis Enrique's arrival at the Parc des Princes, according to transfer insider Jonathan Johnson.

The Spanish manager is very close to taking over as Christophe Galtier's replacement at PSG, and the club could look to mold the squad to fit his requirements.

However, one player who's likely to stay is Hakimi. The Moroccan has blown hot and cold during his time with the Parisians, but his stock remains high. In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson said that Hakimi could be key to keeping Kylian Mbappe in Paris.

“(Enrique’s) ability to communicate clearly with Hakimi could help him to get to the bottom of the versatile 24-year-old’s struggles which have cast doubt on his Parc des Princes future of late, while keeping Hakimi onside could also aid the chances of holding on to talisman Kylian Mbappe, who could be in line to become captain under Luis Enrique’s leadership,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"This change in boss does not address the serious allegations leveled against the Moroccan star away from the field, but it does hint at renewed focus from Hakimi, which could be key to rediscovering something close to his best form.”

Hakimi will not be short of options if he decides to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

