PSG Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool plotting €250 million Kylian Mbappe offer; Parisians remain in Bernardo Silva pursuit, and more - June 27, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to improve their squad after failing to achieve their targets in the recently concluded campaign. Christophe Galtier's team won the league but missed out on the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to offer €250 million for the services of superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Parisians remain interested in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 27, 2023:

Liverpool plotting €250 million Kylian Mbappe offer

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool are willing to offer €250 million for the signature of Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to well-known FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir (via Marca).

The French forward remains heavily linked with a departure from PSG this year. The 24-year-old enters the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions next month but has already confirmed that he won't sign an extension to his deal that expires in 2024.

The Parisians are reportedly disappointed with the player's decision and will cash in on Mbappe if he continues to stall a new deal. Real Madrid remain on the hunt for the Frenchman despite twice getting thwarted in their attempts to sign him. However, they face competition from Liverpool this year.

The Reds have also had their eyes on the 24-year-old for a while and are now willing to sanction a club-record offer for the Frenchman this summer. Los Blancos were previously hoping to sign Mbappe on a Bosman move next year. However, they could now be embroiled in a bidding war for the Frenchman.

PSG remain in Bernardo Silva pursuit

Bernardo Silva is wanted at PSG.

PSG remain in the hunt for Bernardo Silva, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese midfielder is looking to leave Manchester City this summer, and the Parisians want to bring him to the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 champions are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old, who's also wanted by Barcelona.

Speaking to the Debrief podcast, Romano said that Silva has admirers in Saudi Arabia as well but is yet to make a decision on his future.

"It’s true there is strong interest from Saudi for Bernardo Silva. That is absolutely true, but what I can say is that as of today, Bernardo has not decided anything.

"He wants to decide together with his family because he has a possibility, a very strong possibility, with Paris Saint-Germain," said Romano.

He continued:

"PSG have an excellent relationship with the player’s camp, and they dream of Bernardo Silva. He’s one of the top targets for Paris Saint-Germain director Luis Campos this summer, so he's one of the players at the top of the list. I am sure they will try and try again in the next weeks."

City are likely to demand a decent fee for their prized asset.

Neymar wants to play in Europe

Neymar's time in Paris could be coming to an end.

Neymar wants to continue playing in Europe if he leave PSG this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward has blown hot and cold since joining the Parisians in 2017 and remains linked with an exit from the club. There's an interest in his services from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Speaking to the Debrief podcast, Romano added that the Parisians could cash in on Neymar this summer.

"It is true there is interest from Saudi, but it’s not something advanced on the player’s side; it’s not an advanced conversation," said Romano.

He continued:

“I have a feeling that as of now Neymar still wants to compete in European football. He wants to fight for a Champions League title again, and so this is the feeling of those around Neymar, (but) we know with Saudis we have to keep an eye on the situation until the end of the window because for PSG it’s a possibility to let Neymar go."

The 31-year-old was also linked with Chelsea at the start of the summer.

Poll : 0 votes