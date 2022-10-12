PSG Transfer News Roundup: Luis Campos ready to let Lionel Messi leave; Kylian Mbappe unhappy at Paris, says Fabrizio Romano, and more - October 12, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could only manage a 1-1 draw against Benfica on Tuesday (October 11) in the UEFA Champions League. The hosts went ahead through Kylian Mbappe in the first half, but Joao Maria brought the visitors level after the break.

Meanwhile, the Parisians' sporting director Luis Campos is ready to let Lionel Messi leave next summer. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Mbappe is unhappy at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 12, 2022:

Luis Campos ready to let Lionel Messi leave

Lionel Messi could leave the Parc des Princes next summer on a Bosman move.

Luis Campos is ready to let Lionel Messi leave next summer, according to Tuttosport via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean moved to the Parc des Princes last summer and endured a difficult start to life in France. However, the 35-year-old has rediscovered his mojo this campaign and has been arguably the club's most important player.

His contract runs out next summer, but Messi only wants to make a decision on his future after the FIFA World Cup next month. Recent reports have hinted that the Ligue 1 giants are eager to tie him down to an extension. However, it now appears that Campos is not too keen on handing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner a new deal.

Instead, the PSG sporting director wants to rebuild the squad with a focus on youth. Even if the Parisians do let him leave, Messi will not be short of options. Barcelona remain eager to take him back to the Camp Nou, while he could also move to the MLS.

The Argentinean has eight goals and as many assists from 13 games for the Parisians this season.

Kylian Mbappe unhappy at PSG, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe is unhappy at the Parc des Princes.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Kylian Mbappe is unhappy at PSG. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a Bosman move to Real Madrid this summer. However, he opted to turn down the La Liga giants and signed an extension with the Ligue 1 champions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible.Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. 🚨🔴🔵 #MbappéParis Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. https://t.co/tETVVxB2yy

However, recent reports have indicated that Mbappe is ruing his decision to stay in Paris, and he could leave next year. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Parisians are adamant that the player will not leave in January

"Mbappe is not happy with the current situation, but Paris Saint-Germain insist he’s not going anywhere in January, and they want to keep him as one of the stars of the project,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It’s important to see what happens in the next weeks between Mbappe’s side and PSG. He was expecting different kind of project in the summer, and it’s also about some internal dynamics, but PSG feel he’s putting some pressure on the club."

Romano added that the Frenchman would be perfect for Los Blancos.

"I think all the top clubs would be keep on signing Mbappe, of course; but the only answer on PSG side is: he’s not leaving in January. I still think that he’d be perfect player for Real Madrid," wrote Romano.

Mbappe has scored 12 times in 13 games this season.

Inter Milan could offload Milan Skriniar in January

Milan Skriniar could be on the move in the winter.

Inter Milan could cash in on Milan Skriniar in January, according to Tuttosport via Sports Mole. The Slovakian defender is in the final year of his contract with the Nerazzurri but is yet to sign an extension. The player was heavily courted by PSG this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

The Ligue 1 champions remain interested in his services, with new manager Christophe Galtier planning to reinforce his backline. It appears the Parisians could be handed the chance to get their man at the turn of the year.

Inter are likely to let him leave for €20-25 million instead of losing him for free next summer. The fee would suit the Parisians, but they could face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for the player's signature.

Poll : 0 votes