PSG Transfer News Roundup: Luis Enrique takes charge at Paris; club sign Milan Skriniar, and more - July 6, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to fight on all fronts in the upcoming campaign. The Parisians won the league but failed once again in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique has taken charge at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has completed his move to Paris. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 6, 2023:

Luis Enrique takes charge at Paris

Luis Enrique has taken charge as the new PSG manager. The Parisians are looking for a cultural revamp after a series of failed attempts at European glory.

The Ligue 1 champions have parted ways with Christophe Galtier after an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign. They have handed the keys of the first team to Enrique as they look to build a team for the present and future.

Speaking to the club’s website, the Spanish manager thanked the club hierarchy for bestowing their faith on him.

“I want to thank the club, the CEO and Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and the Sporting Director Luis Campos for the faith they have shown in me. I hope to be able to repay them in the best way possible,” said Enrique.

Enrique went on to express a desire to play an attractive brand of football at the Parc des Princes that would appeal to fans.

“The project is in line with the people investing here. We want to play football that will please the fans, but will above all bring us results. Paris Saint-Germain have to aim high.

"I'm looking forward to learning a new language, discovering a new country and such a beautiful city with my staff. I've been working with them for a long time,” said Enrique.

He continued:

“They are young people working at a very high level and who still want to improve. We have met with a number of people at the club, and we're going to try and get the most from the means available to me.”

Enrique enjoyed great success with Barcelona during his stint at the Camp Nou.

PSG sign Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has arrived in Paris.

Milan Skriniar has completed his move to PSG. The Slovakian defender has left Inter Milan at the end of his contract and has arrived in Paris on a Bosman move. The Ligue 1 champions were keen to reinforce their backline this summer and have convinced Skriniar to join them.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding for the Nerazzurri recently and should be a fantastic addition to Enrique’s squad. Skriniar told the club’s website that the Parisians are one of the best teams in the world.

“It was an easy decision to make. When a club like Paris Saint-Germain wants to sign you, the decision is made quickly. When I knew that I had the opportunity to come here, I was very happy.

"I have seen a lot of PSG games, I think everyone around the world watches Paris Saint-Germain's matches. Everyone knows there are great players here,” said Skriniar.

He continued:

“I know it's one of the best teams in the world. It took just a second to make the decision. I am really looking forward to work with my new teammates and meeting everyone at the club.”

Skriniar could be a replacement for Sergio Ramos at PSG.

Luis Enrique remains coy about Neymar’s future

Neymar’s time in Paris could be coming to an end.

Luis Enrique has refused to divulge details regarding his plans for Neymar. The Brazilian forward has blown hot and cold during his stay with PSG and remains heavily linked with a move away. The 31-year-old has worked with Enrique before at Barcelona, and the two enjoyed great success together.

Speaking to the press, as cited by PSG Talk, the Spanish manager said that he will make a decision on Neymar’s future after assessing the player.

“I haven’t spoken with Neymar yet. If he should be part of my project? This kind of information I would like to give it to you, but it is part of an internal information.

"I will make decisions after seeing them train, after seeing how they behave. … PSG’s squad is of a very high level. There will be a new era. We will install an attacking style that will appeal to the supporters,” said Enrique.

Neymar has admirers at Saudi Arabia and could be tempted to look for a new challenge in the Middle East this summer.

