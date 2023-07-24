PSG Transfer News Roundup: Luis Enrique wants more additions; Parisians in talks for Harry Kane, and more - July 24, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working behind the scenes to improve their squad after failing to reach their targets last season. The Parisians won the league but were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 for the second straight year.

Meanwhile, new manager Luis Enrique is looking for more additions to his squad this summer. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have initiated talks with Tottenham Hotspur for striker Harry Kane.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 24, 2023:

Luis Enrique wants more additions

Luis Enrique has said that PSG will make more changes to their squad this summer.

The Spanish manager took charge in Paris this summer and is overseeing a massive squad overhaul. The Parisians have made multiple additions to their squad but remain linked with more new names.

Speaking to the press, as cited by L'Equipe, Enrique also praised the quality of the current squad.

"After two weeks of training, my impression is excellent, very good, not just because of the facilities at our disposal but also because of the quality of our players. The team needs to be strengthened further, and there must also be departures," said Enrique.

Enrique will be expected to get the team firing on all cylinders next season.

PSG in talks for Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted in Paris.

PSG have initiated talks with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Harry Kane, according to transfer insider Matteo Moretto.

The all-time Spurs and England top scorer is in the final year of his contract but wants to leave Spurs this summer. Bayern Munich are already pushing to sign the 29-year-old striker, who's also open to a move to the Allianz Arena.

However, the Parisians also have him on their wishlist and have initiated talks with the London side to facilitate a deal. The two clubs share an excellent relationship, which could help a deal see light of the day.

The Ligue 1 giants are keen to sign a new world-class No. 9 this summer and want Kane to move to Paris. However, the Englishman is yet to make a decision regarding a the move.

Kylian Mbappe's suitors aware of Real Madrid preference

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air.

Kylian Mbappe's suitors are aware that the player prefers a move to Real Madrid, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has been out up for sale by PSG this summer following his refusal to sign an extension to his present deal. Mbappe's contract expires in 12 months, but the Parisians don't want him to leave for free.

There's great interest in the 24-year-old's services, despite the fact that he could command a hefty fee and exorbitant wages. Arsenal and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs eyeing Mbappe, who also has admirers in the Middle East.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the player has his heart set on a move to Los Blancos.

"Kylian Mbappe’s future is now in his hands – there’s no specific deadline for a deal to be done, because it’s Kylian who decides. PSG have made very clear that Mbappe is on the market, and they want to find a solution as soon as possible," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’m not aware of any concrete talk with any other club. The reality is that from Saudi they want to try with a record bid, but all parties involved know very well that Real Madrid are the favourite destination of Kylian. Real Madrid are keeping it quiet, but they’re still waiting for PSG to communicate clear price tag for Kylian this summer."

Romano also said that the Ligue 1 champions are prepared to bench the player for the entire season if he refuses to toe their line.

“Nothing will be decided on technical issues like Mbappe being in PSG’s Champions League squad yet, but the plan is that PSG don’t want to play Mbappe or other players not in their plans during the season," wrote Romano.

He added:

"If Mbappe decides to stay until the end of his contract, he will stay on the bench the whole season – this is the intention as of today. They are encouraging clubs to bid, and they are suggesting to him to find a solution this summer."

Real Madrid would prefer to sign the player for free next summer.