PSG Transfer News Roundup: Luis Enrique wants Harry Kane; Kylian Mbappe backed to stay, and more - July 11, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to improve their squad after failing once again in their quest to win the UEFA Champions League last season. The Parisians have roped in multiple signings but remain keen for more additions.

Meanwhile, new manager Luis Enrique wants Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, striker Kylian Mbappe has been backed to stay with the Parisians for another season.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 11, 2023:

Luis Enrique wants Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted in Paris.

Luis Enrique wants Harry Kane at the Parc des Princes, according to PSG Community.

The English forward is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur and wants to leave in search of a new adventure. Many Premier League clubs have their eyes on the 29-year-old, but Spurs only want to do business with a club from abroad.

Bayern Munich have emerged as the frontrunners for Kane recently and are pushing to secure his services. However, PSG have now entered the race on Enrique's behest. The Spanish manager took charge of the club earlier this month and wants a new No. 9 to lead the line.

The Englishman is his preferred target this summer. The Ligue 1 champions have already sprung into action and have initiated contact with Tottenham. Kane is willing to team up with Enrique, and the French giants could offer Fabian Ruiz as part of the deal.

Kylian Mbappe backed to stay

Kylian Mbappe's future remains undecided.

Journalist Daniel Riolo reckons Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG next season. The Parisians are keen to offload the player after he announced that he won't sign an extension to his contract, which expires next summer.

However, the player reportedly wants to see out his deal to ensure that he earns his wages and loyalty bonus from next season in full. On RMC Sport, Riolo blamed the Parisians for the mess they're in right now.

"Do Leonardo’s shots teach us anything? Of course, it’s an order. They take us for idiots with their communication battle at PSG.

"I really want them to make Mbappe look like the big bad wolf. No problem. They put themselves in (this mess) with their contract situation; Mbappe reacted. Today is arm wrestling," said Riolo.

He continued:

"But I’m announcing something to you this evening: Mbappe will be at PSG next season. Is this news? Yes. ... even if (PSG) assume until the end and puts Mbappe on the bench, Mbappe stays at PSG. Mbappe stays at PSG. He is ready to accept this situation.”

Real Madrid are willing to sign the player this summer but would prefer to have him for free next year.

Manuel Ugarte outlines Edison Cavani role in PSG move

Manuel Ugarte arrived at the Parc des Princes this summer

Manuel Ugarte had said that Edinson Cavani advised him to join PSG this summer.

The Uruguayan midfielder left Sporting to arrive at the Parc des Princes last month. Cavani spent seven successful seasons with the Ligue 1 champions before leaving for Manchester United in 2020.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Ugarte said that Cavani's advise played a big role in his arrival in Paris.

"We spoke about the club once in the national team with Edi, who is a great person. He told me about the relationship he had with his teammates and, like it or not. These discussions influence your choice. The proof is that I am here today," said Ugarte.

Ugarte is part of a midfield revamp being targetted by sporting director Luis Campos this summer.

Poll : 0 votes