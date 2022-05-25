PSG Transfer News Roundup: Luis Suarez planning Lionel Messi reunion in MLS; Parisians remain interested in Monaco midfielder, and more - 24 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title. However, they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez is planning a reunion with PSG attacker Lionel Messi in MLS. Elsewhere, the Parisians remain interested in a Monaco midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 24 May 2022:

Luis Suarez planning Lionel Messi reunion in MLS

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult debut season in Paris.

Luis Suarez wants to reunite with Lionel Messi in the MLS. The Argentinean is currently tied with PSG till next summer, with the option of an additional year. However, the 34-year-old has struggled since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer.

Messi has been a shadow of his former self in Paris, netting only 11 strikes across competitions. He has been linked with a move to the MLS, although the Argentinean is unlikely to leave this summer. However, Suarez remains hopeful of teaming up with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the US.

Speaking on Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show, the Uruguayan also shed light on his friendship with Messi.

“With Messi in Miami in a few years? Hopefully. On and off the pitch we’ve been good together. There is nothing better than seeing two colleagues happy outside so that they perform inside,” said Suarez.

PSG remain interested in Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG remain interested in Aurelien Tchouameni, according to PSG Talk via Saber Desfarges.

The French midfielder has been a revelation for Monaco in recent seasons and has generated attention from clubs around Europe. It was previously believed that Real Madrid and Liverpool were the frontrunners for his signature.

GOAL @goal Aurelien Tchouameni has agreed personal terms with both Real Madrid and Liverpool, according to RMC ⚖️ Aurelien Tchouameni has agreed personal terms with both Real Madrid and Liverpool, according to RMC ⚖️ https://t.co/FuUBgNUr6e

However, it's now reported that the Parisians remain in the race. Incoming sporting director Luis Campos is working to bring the 22-year-old to the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe says money was not a factor in his decision to stay at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe has opted to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes till 2025.

Kylian Mbappe has said that his decision to stay at the Parisians was not motivated by money. The Frenchman was close to joining Real Madrid on a Bosman move this summer but ended up staying at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to Marca, Mbappe said that he never had a conversation with either club over the financial aspects of the deal.

“I always talked about football, titles, important matches… never about money. People can talk about what they want, but everyone knows me. I spoke to everyone at Real Madrid; I spoke to PSG, and they know that I never spoke about money with the president, with Florentino Perez, nor with Nasser al-Khelaïfi,” said Mbappe.

He continued:

“My lawyer talked about some money, as did my mother, but not me. I talk about sport because I talk on the pitch. My money goes to my account; I watch it a bit, but I don’t care. I am here to win titles, to show that I am the best, and to be happy. I think I’m happy right now.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“The sports project was the most important point for Mbappé”. PSG president Al Khelaifi: “Money is not the most important thing for Kylian Mbappé. There’s another club in Spain that can pay way more than us…”.“The sports project was the most important point for Mbappé”. PSG president Al Khelaifi: “Money is not the most important thing for Kylian Mbappé. There’s another club in Spain that can pay way more than us…”. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG“The sports project was the most important point for Mbappé”. https://t.co/QnW8l3fY0g

Mbappe added that he was obsessed with the UEFA Champions League and also expressed a desire to win the FIFA World Cup this year.

“It’s still an obsession for me. You don’t have to be afraid of losing; I’m not afraid of losing. I may not win the Champions League next year, but it’s an obsession. I won the World Cup. I hope to win the second one this year… but of course, I want to win the Champions League. I’m not saying it’s a goal because I lost a final. It’s an obsession: I’ve tried every year, and I’ll try again. This is what I want,” said Mbappe.

Edited by Bhargav