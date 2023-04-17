PSG Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City backed to sign Lionel Messi; Parisians want Marco Asensio, and more - April 16, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made light work of Lens on Saturday (April 15) in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Lionel Messi found the back of the net to help Christophe Galtier's side to a 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been tipped to sign Parisians attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 16, 2023:

Manchester City backed to sign Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Manchester City have the ability to secure the services of Lionel Messi.

The Argentinean’s future is the talk of the town, with his contract with PSG running out at the end of the season. The Parisians remain keen to keep him, but the 35-year-old is yet to commit himself to the club.

Barcelona are among the clubs planning to secure Messi’s services this summer. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Cityzens have the best chance among Premier League clubs to sign the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, he also added that the Argentinean is unlikely to move to the Premier League.

“I think it's highly unlikely Messi comes to the Premier League at this stage. But if there is one club that could do it, it's probably Man City, given the figures involved with running the club and their links to him,” said Jones.

He continued:

“They've had an interest in trying to sign him before now. They feel that, financially, they could have done it then. It would be a big ask, and at this stage of his career, I'd be surprised if he decides to come now of all times. It would be nice to see it, but it's still unlikely.”

Messi has 20 goals and 18 assists in 35 games across competitions for PSG this season.

PSG want Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have retained their interest in Marco Asensio, according to El Nacional. The Spaniard is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. Los Blancos remain keen to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu and have already put a renewal proposal on the table. However, the 27-year-old is unimpressed with the terms of the deal.

Asensio wants a significant raise on his contract of €9 million per year, but the La Liga giants have only offered him €4.8m per year. The Parisians are keeping a close eye on the situation, having failed in their attempts to sign the player in January.

The Ligue 1 champions are now ready to offer Asensio a contract worth €9 million annually. The 27-year-old has appeared 39 times across competitions for Real Madrid this season and has registered ten goals and six assists.

Christophe Galtier happy with win

Manager Christophe Galtier has expressed his satisfaction at PSG’s performance against Lens on Saturday. The Ligue 1 champions strengthened their bid for the title with a commanding win at the weekend. The result helped the Parisians open up a nine-point lead atop the standings.

Speaking after the game, Galtier said that the win was essential for his team after back-to-back losses.

"If there was a match we had to win, it was this one, after the two straight losses at the Parc. Lens are one of our rivals, and, obviously, it was important to win. The team was very happy to win this game," said Galtier.

Galtier went on to warn that Lens and Marseille will continue to fight for the league till the end of the season.

"It wasn't a difficult game, but it was an important turning point. There are seven games left. I know that Lens and Marseille will not give up. We must continue to be focused. I just saw that we have been in top spot since the beginning of the season," said Galtier.

He added:

"We have to continue like that and prepare well for the Angers game, which comes early, on Friday. Our fixture list looks favourable, but it is only favourable if we invest ourselves fully and show a great determination to win."

PSG next face Angers on Friday (April 21) in Ligue 1.

