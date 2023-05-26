PSG Transfer News Roundup: Marco Verratti wants Serie A move; Parisians eyeing Sergio Ramos stay, and more - May 26, 2023

PSG are preparing for their upcoming game against Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s side are on the verge of winning the league.

Meanwhile, midfielder Marco Verratti wants to move to Serie A. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning to keep defender Sergio Ramos at the club for another year.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 26, 2023:

Marco Verratti wants Serie A move

Marco Verratti remains linked with an exit from Paris.

Marco Verratti wants to return to Italy, according to his agent Rafaela Pimenta. The Italian midfielder’s future with PSG remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

The 30-year-old is tied to the Ligue 1 champions till 2026 but has struggled for form this season. The Parisians are planning a massive squad revamp this summer and are not averse to offloading Verratti.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Pimenta hinted that the 30-year-old’s time at the Parc des Princes could come to an end this summer:

“An Italian sooner or later thinks of going home. He always wants to go. I can’t say that’s not the case for him. Now PSG must finish the championship; we will see later. There are always things said, false things, which come from the press,” said Pimenta.

Verratti joined the French giants from Serie B club Pescara in 2012 but is yet to play in Serie A.

PSG eyeing Sergio Ramos stay

Sergio Ramos could continue his stay at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have offered Sergio Ramos a new one-year deal, according to Marca.

The Spanish defender’s contract with the Parisians runs out at the end of this season. It was previously believed that the 36-year-old will be allowed to leave for free this summer. However, it now appears that the club want him to continue his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Ramos will have to agree a pay cut if he wishes to stay, but the contract will contain performance-based bonuses. The Ligue 1 champions are set to add Milan Skriniar to their ranks this summer, while Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez is also a target.

As such, the veteran Spaniard might have to be content with a bit-part role if he agrees to stay.

Parisians not in talks with Manchester United regarding Neymar

Neymar’s time in Paris could be coming to an end.

PSG are not in talks with Manchester United regarding a move for Neymar, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Brazilian’s is heavily linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes this year. Recent reports have claimed that the Red Devils are interested in securing his services. The 31-year-old remains a controversial figure in Paris and has failed to convince the club’s fanbase throughout his stay.

A move away from the Ligue 1 champions could just be what the doctor ordered for all parties. In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Parisians are desperate to remove Neymar’s salary from their wage structure.

“One of the big stories of the week has involved Neymar and those links with Manchester United. It’s important to be clear that, what’s happened there is not any direct contact between United and any other club with PSG, but it’s intermediaries, who are aware that PSG want to move Neymar on, and that’s nothing new, they tried to do so last summer as well,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“The difference now is PSG have finally realised that they probably won’t be able to get rid of Neymar on a permanent deal, so they might accept a loan deal with an option or obligation to make the move permanent. The key for PSG is to get as much of his wages off their bill as possible, and that’s going to be a massive challenge.”

Neymar could also follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Arabia this summer.

