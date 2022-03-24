PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mario Kempes tips Lionel Messi to leave Parisians; club interested in Lazio midfielder, and more - 24 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have dominated proceedings in Ligue 1 this season. The Parisians are currently atop the league table after 29 games, winning 20 and losing just four, 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Argentina legend Mario Kempes has tipped the Parsians' star attacker Lionel Messi to leave the Parc des Princes soon. Elsewhere, the French giants are interested in a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 24th March 2022:

Mario Kempes tips Lionel Messi to leave PSG

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentina national team.

Argentina legend Mario Kempes believes Lionel Messi could soon leave PSG. The Argentinean has struggled for form since arriving at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona last summer.

The 34-year-old has not been in his elements in Ligue 1. While he is leading the assists charts (11), the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored just twice in the league so far in 18 games.

Messi also failed to inspire the Parisians in the UEFA Champions League. The French giants faltered against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go.

His frustrations were compounded when fans booed him in a recent league game. The 34-year-old’s future remains up in the air, with rumours linking him with a sensational return to the Camp Nou.

Speaking to Super Deportivo Radio, as relayed by Marca, Kempes said that Lionel Messi’s return to the Camp Nou would be complicated.

"I don't know if Barcelona will welcome him with open arms, because he left in a way that no one expected, and now he would return in a way that no one expects. It's complicated. If Messi is tired at PSG, he will have to resolve his situation and see what he wants to do with his future,” said Kempes.

He continued:

"PSG are not Barcelona. At Barcelona, he was the king. At PSG, he is not as happy as he was when he was at Barcelona. He is still the king of the world, but the results are not happening, and that affects him, no matter how much he smiles at any moment. I don't think Messi will last that long at PSG if things continue as they are now."

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



"I don't know if Barcelona will welcome him with open arms, because he left in a way that no one expected and now he would return in a way that no one expects. It's complicated."



#Barca #Barcelona #LeoMessi #Messi 🗣️ Former Argentina Player Mario Kempes:"I don't know if Barcelona will welcome him with open arms, because he left in a way that no one expected and now he would return in a way that no one expects. It's complicated." 🗣️ Former Argentina Player Mario Kempes:"I don't know if Barcelona will welcome him with open arms, because he left in a way that no one expected and now he would return in a way that no one expects. It's complicated."#Barca #Barcelona #LeoMessi #Messi https://t.co/pQp5fGVHbC

Kempes hopes his compatriots struggles in club football do not impact his form with La Albiceleste, saying:

"I see Messi's face, and I see concern, not only with the PSG shirt. What worries me is seeing that face of Messi thinking about what he can do with the Argentine national team. Whether he wins or loses with PSG or whether he plays for Barcelona or Real Madrid, I don't care one bit."

The 1978 FIFA World Cup winner continued:

"The only thing I want from Messi is 200 percent for the Argentine national team. I want him to arrive in the best shape both mentally and physically."

Argentina have already booked their place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. However, he is expected to play a role in their last few qualifying games as the Albiceleste seek an unbeaten campaign.

Parisians interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to PSG Talk via Il Messaggero.

The Ligue 1 giants are planning to concentrate on their midfield this summer. Manager Mauricio Pochettino already has a world-class operator in Marco Verratti, but the Italian’s injury woes have hurt the club. The Argentinean wants to address the situation by bringing in Milinkovic-Savic, who is contracted with Lazio till 2024.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0



Inter, Juve, Man United are on the lookout. (Il Messaggero) PSG recently inquired about Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who could leave Lazio next summer. Its price has been set at 80 M€Inter, Juve, Man United are on the lookout. (Il Messaggero) PSG recently inquired about Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who could leave Lazio next summer. Its price has been set at 80 M€ 💰Inter, Juve, Man United are on the lookout. (Il Messaggero) https://t.co/C1KHlZXMvS

The Serbian has been outstanding for Lazio recently. The Parisians have already enquired about his availability and have also met with the player’s entourage. The Serie A side value the 27-year-old at €80 million.

Apart from the Parisians, Manchester United, Juventus and Inter Milan are also monitoring Milinkovic-Savic with interest.

Tite refuses to indulge in Neymar’s poor form

Neymar has been out of form this season.

Brazil manager Tite has refused to indulge in Neymar’s poor form for the Parisians. The 30-year-old has struggled at the Parc des Princes this season and was even booed in the league game against Bordeaux.

Speaking at a press conference, Tite refused to comment on his star's club situation:

“We have a general concern, but there are things that are very intimate, inside the locker room, something particular. If a coach of mine when I was a player exposed my problems publicly, I would protest. I do with the players what I would like the coaches to do did to me,” said Tite.

He continued:

“Many athletes had setbacks in their clubs. Maybe the expectations around the big name, the big star, Neymar, are more evident. But everyone faces pressure at their clubs. And we have our pressure (with the national team). We will not bring pressure from others to a task that is already a big responsibility."

Neymar is enduring one of the worst campaigns of his club career, netting only five times across competitions. Nevertheless, he is expected to feature in Brazil's remaining qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup later this year.

