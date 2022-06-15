PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino backed to manage Real Madrid; Parisians eyeing Arsenal defender, and more - June 14, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for an eventful summer ahead. The Ligue 1 champions are eager to upgrade their squad as they look to stamp their authority in the league and Europe next season.

Meanwhile, Julien Laurens believes current manager Mauricio Pochettino could take charge at Real Madrid some day. Elsewhere, the Parisians are eyeing a move for an Arsenal defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 14, 2022:

Mauricio Pochettino backed to manage Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain: Round of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

ESPN’s Julien Laurens believes Mauricio Pochettino could take charge at Real Madrid next summer. The Argentinean is all set to get the boot at the Parisians this summer. Pochettino’s failure to secure the UEFA Champions League looks set to have sealed his fate in Paris.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Laurens said that Pochettino's managerial career won't be stained by his imminent sacking:

“The people from the industry will know that this is not just on him. So he can’t back on tarnish how good of a manager he is because many have struggled before and after they went and won big things like when Unai Emery, like Thomas Tuchel. So it’s not just on him,” said Laurens.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “This is not just on Poch! Many have struggled at



“I think Ancelotti will have another season at



believes Mauricio Pochettino’s next job will be “This is not just on Poch! Many have struggled at #PSG like Emery and Tuchel.”“I think Ancelotti will have another season at #RMA and then given to Poch.” @LaurensJulien believes Mauricio Pochettino’s next job will be #RealMadrid 🇫🇷 “This is not just on Poch! Many have struggled at #PSG like Emery and Tuchel.”👀 “I think Ancelotti will have another season at #RMA and then given to Poch.”@LaurensJulien believes Mauricio Pochettino’s next job will be #RealMadrid. https://t.co/Dqg20EFL1h

Laurens also added that Pochettino would like to return to England, but there’s no managerial vacancy at the top six clubs right now.

“I think he wants to come back to England. His wife and their two boys are here, of course. So I think the natural thing for him is to come back to the Premier League, which is the League that he prefers anyway, even more, I think than La Liga,” said Laurens.

He continued:

“I’m just not sure there is right now a job or very soon a job that he would like. Because if you look at all the top six, this is all taken now. Will he go below top six? I think he’s a top-six manager now, easily in the Premier League. So I don’t know. It’s hard to think.”

Laurens added that Pochettino could eventually replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I think that Carlo Ancelotti will have another season at Real Madrid and then they can give it to Poch,” said Laurens.

PSG eyeing Gabriel move

Gabriel has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will move for Gabriel if they fail to secure the signature of Milan Skriniar, according to Tuttomercatoweb via TBR Football.

The Ligue 1 champions are hot on the trails of the Inter Milan defender and are willing to offer £43.4 million for his signature. However, the Nerazzurri are holding out for a fee in the region of £60 million. The Parisians are locked in negotiations for a move but are not confident of securing a deal.

Should their pursuit of Skriniar end in disappointment, the Ligue 1 giants could turn their attention to Gabriel. The Brazilian has been a rock at the back for Arsenal recently and could be tempted with a return to Ligue 1.

Newcastle United interested in Alphonse Areola

Alphonse Areola is likely to leave Paris this summer.

Newcastle United are interested in Alphonse Areola, according to RMC Sport via PSG Talk.

The veteran goalkeeper is among the players PSG are looking to offload this summer. The Parisians are well stocked between the sticks and are ready to cash in on the Frenchman. The 29-year-old has one year left on his contract and has been an isolated figure in the squad.

Get French Football News @GFFN Breaking | Newcastle United have opened talks to sign Alphonse Areola. More follows. (RMC) Breaking | Newcastle United have opened talks to sign Alphonse Areola. More follows. (RMC)

The Magpies are planning to strengthen their goalkeeping department and have their eyes on Areola. He spent last season on loan with West Ham United, who have an option to buy in the deal. The Hammers are willing to take up the option but could face stiff competition from Newcastle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far