PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi; Inter Milan interested in Parisians star, and more - 3 January 2022

PSG will be without Lionel Messi when they face Vannes OC in the French Cup. The Argentinean has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be available for the game.

Meanwhile, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are interested in a Parisians defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 3rd January 2022.

Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi

Pochettino has provided an update on Messi (left) ahead of Monday's French Cup game.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Lionel Messi, ahead of Monday's French Cup game. The Argentinean has struggled in Ligue 1 since joining the Parisians last summer.

However, Messi remains a key player for PSG, as evident from his displays in the Champions League. The 34-year-old helped the Parisians qualify for the knockout stage, plundering five goals in five games.

As such, the Ligue 1 giants will be keen to have Messi back in the team. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is already set to miss PSG's tie against Vannes, though.

PSGhub @PSGhub 🗣 Pochettino about Messi: « I don't know [if he will be available vs. Lyon next Sunday]. As long as his test is not negative, he will not be able to return to France. » 🇦🇷🦠 🗣 Pochettino about Messi: « I don't know [if he will be available vs. Lyon next Sunday]. As long as his test is not negative, he will not be able to return to France. » 🇦🇷🦠

PSG face Lyon this weekend in Ligue 1. Speaking at his press conference, as relayed by PSG Talk, Pochettino remained hopeful of having Messi back for the game. However, the PSG manager also revealed that the 34-year-old won't be able to arrive in France unless he returns a negative test.

"We have been living with this virus for two years. There are things that we cannot control; we can have it even by taking all the precautions. Messi is in contact with our medical staff. Will he be able to play against Lyon? I do not know. He will not be able to travel to France as long as his test is positive," said Pochettino.

Inter Milan interested in PSG's Thilo Kehrer

Inter Milan are interested in PSG's Thilo Kehrer.

Inter Milan are interested in PSG's Thilo Kehrer, according to Sempre Inter via Libero. The Nerazzurri are looking for a new defender this year, and are planning to target Kehrer this summer. The Serie A giants also have their eyes on Mathias Ginter, who could be available for free at the end of the season.

However, Inter are enticed by Kehrer's ability to play in a back three. PSG are preparing for a mass exodus this month, and Kehrer could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes. The Parisians are willing to let the 25-year-old leave for €20 million.

Juventus preparing loan offer for Mauro Icardi

Juventus are ready to step up their efforts to sign Icardi.

Juventus are ready to step up their efforts to sign Mauro Icardi. According to PSG Talk via Sport, the Bianconeri have identified the PSG striker as the perfect replacement for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is nearing a move to Barcelona, so the Serie A side want Icardi to fill his shoes.

Juventus are proposing a six-month loan deal with an €35 million option to buy. PSG will also be handed £2.5 million loan fee if they sanction the move. Icardi has cut a sorry figure since the arrival of Messi, and is likely to leave the club this summer.

Edited by Bhargav