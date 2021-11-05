PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi; Parisians turn attention to Real Madrid midfielder, and more - 5th November 2021

Lionel Messi continues to be an important figure at PSG despite his struggles in the league. With the Argentinean currently recovering from injury, the Parisians felt his absence against RB Leipzig in midweek.

Meanwhile, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Messi. Elsewhere, PSG have turned their attention to a Real Madrid midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 5th November 2021.

Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Lionel Messi will be unavailable for PSG's game against Bordeaux.

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Lionel Messi will be unavailable for PSG's Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux on Saturday. The Argentinean is currently nursing a hamstring injury, which also kept him out of the midweek game against RB Leipzig. The six-time Ballon d'Or has winner travelled to Madrid to undergo treatment for his injury.

However, Messi has failed to recover in time to face Bordeaux this weekend. The PSG star has been called up to the Argentina squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. He has endured a mixed start to life at the Parc des Princes since arriving this summer.

Messi has been outstanding in the Champions League, scoring thrice in as many appearances for the Parisians. However, he has failed to find the back of the net in five Ligue 1 games. Nevertheless, the Argentinean continues to be indispensable for his nation, which is why he has received a call-up despite being injured.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk via Canal Supporters, Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Lionel Messi has been ruled out for the weekend's game. However, the PSG manager remains hopeful his compatriot can return to full fitness during the international break.

“He (Lionel Messi) won’t be available tomorrow. He will travel with the national team. We hope that he will be available for his national team and that he can come back afterward,” said Pochettino.

PSG turn attention to Toni Kroos

PSG are interested in Toni Kroos.

PSG are interested in Toni Kroos, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Real Madrid midfielder is edging closer to the final 18 months of his current contract.

The 31-year-old could be available in a cut-price deal next summer, and the Parisians want to take him to Ligue 1. Kroos has already amassed 327 appearances for Los Blancos, registering 22 goals and 80 assists.

PSG are looking to add a midfielder to their roster next summer, and have Kroos on their list of candidates. The German midfielder is open to joining the Parisians, who could face stiff competition from Manchester City for his signature.

Atletico Madrid enter race for PSG-target Marcelo Brozovic

Atletico Madrid have entered the race for Marcelo Brozovic.

Atletico Madrid have entered the race for Marcelo Brozovic, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Inter Milan midfielder is also wanted by PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United. Brozovic's current contract with the Nerazzurri expires at the end of the current season.

Inter want him to stay, but the Croatian is yet to commit himself to the club. The Parisians are hoping to complete a Bosman move for the 28-year-old, who has 26 goals and 35 assists from 257 appearances for Inter.

