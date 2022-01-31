PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi's fitness; Parisians don't have agreement with Barcelona star, and more - 31 January 2022

PSG are preparing to face Nice in the Round of 16 of the French Cup on Monday. The Parisians beat Vannes 4-0 in the previous round of the tournament, thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Lionel Messi’s fitness. Elsewhere, PSG have not reached an agreement to sign a Barcelona star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 31st January 2022.

Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi’s fitness

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that Lionel Messi could be handed a start against Nice.

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that Lionel Messi could be handed a start against Nice in the French Cup on Monday. The 34-year-old came off the bench in the league game against Reims, where he picked up an assist. Messi is working his way back to full fitness after a bout with COVID-19 at the end of last year.

He picked up the dreaded virus while on holiday in Argentina. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner tested negative for COVID-19 at the start of the year. However, he has taken some time to return to action.

The PSG star was left out of his nation’s recent FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers to aid in his recovery. However, Pochettino has now said that the 34-year-old is closing in on full fitness.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Mauricio Pochettino confirms that Lionel Messi will start for PSG: "He trained well this week after having been absent due to COVID. He played 30 minutes last week and I think he's fit to start the match against Nice on Monday." Mauricio Pochettino confirms that Lionel Messi will start for PSG: "He trained well this week after having been absent due to COVID. He played 30 minutes last week and I think he's fit to start the match against Nice on Monday."

Speaking ahead of the Parisians’ French Cup game, the PSG manager said that Messi is fit enough to start. Pochettino also shed light on the 34-year-old’s growing understanding with Mbappe on the pitch.

“We are very happy with what Leo has done in training this week. He trained well. In the last match, he played 30 minutes. He is in good condition to start. For Kylian, it’s a question of complicity. Their connection begins to show. They are two very great footballers,” said Pochettino.

PSG do not have agreement to sign Ousmane Dembele

PSG do not have an agreement to sign Ousmane Dembele.

PSG do not have an agreement to sign Ousmane Dembele, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe.

The Frenchman is currently in the final six months of his contract with Barcelona. The Blaugrana are eager to offload him this month to remove his monstrous wages from their books. Despite his injury woes, the 24-year-old is a man in demand.

The Parisians have been linked with Dembele before, but there’s nothing on the cards at the moment. The report also adds that the Premier League is the player’s preferred destination. Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Dembele, while there is also interest from Manchester United.

Premier League clubs interested in Layvin Kurzawa

Layvin Kurzawa is generating interest from the Premier League.

Layvin Kurzawa is generating interest from the Premier League, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato. The 29-year-old is a forgotten man at PSG, and is yet to appear for the first team this season. He was expected to leave the club for greener pastures this month, but a move has not materialised yet.

However, the player is being courted by West Ham United and Newcastle United. There is also interest from Chelsea and Napoli for the services of Kurzawa. He is a long way down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians are well stocked in the left-back position, so they could allow him to leave if they receive a suitable bid.

