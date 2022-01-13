PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mbappe plays better without Lionel Messi and Neymar, says former player; Parisians end pursuit of Barcelona star, and more - 12 January 2022

PSG will look to continue their march to the Ligue 1 title when they face Brest on Saturday. The Parisians are already 11 points clear atop the league table after 20 games.

Meanwhile, a French football pundit has said that Kylian Mbappe plays better without Lionel Messi and Neymar. Elsewhere, PSG have ended their interest in a Barcelona star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 12th January 2022.

Kylian Mbappe plays better without Lionel Messi and Neymar - Jean-Michel Larque

Larque has said that Mbappe (left) plays better when Messi and Neymar (not in pic) are not around.

Former French midfielder Jean-Michel Larque has said that Kylian Mbappe plays better when Lionel Messi and Neymar are not in the team. The Frenchman has been the star of the show once again at PSG this season, despite the arrival of Messi last summer.

Messi joined the Parisians to set up a formidable front three alongside Neymar and Mbappe at the Parc des Princes. However, the 34-year-old has failed to live up to expectations, especially in Ligue 1, where he has scored just once in 11 games.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has been leading from the front once again for PSG. The 23-year-old has scored 18 times in 26 appearances across competitions this season. Larque believes the Frenchman remains the main man at the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, Larque said that Mbappe’s relationship with Messi is improving by the day.

"You haven’t noticed that when (Neymar and Messi) are not there, (Mbappe) is better?," said Larque.

"When Neymar was not there this season, that did not take anything away from Mbappe’s progress, and we cannot say, even if Messi remains an extraordinary player, that Messi’s contribution to Mbappe has changed a lot thing. The relationship (between Messi and Mbappe) is getting better and better, but during the first six months, it was not exceptional," continued Larque.

PSG end pursuit of Ousmane Dembele

PSG have ended their pursuit of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

PSG have ended their pursuit of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe.

The Frenchman’s current contract with the Blaugrana is due to expire at the end of the season. The La Liga giants remain eager to extend his stay at the club, but are yet to reach a breakthrough in negotiations. The Parisians were previously monitoring the Frenchman with interest, but have now decided to move on.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @lequipe PSG, after careful consideration, no longer want to sign Ousmane Dembélé. As for Bayern, Coman is expected to extend. PSG, after careful consideration, no longer want to sign Ousmane Dembélé. As for Bayern, Coman is expected to extend.— @lequipe https://t.co/O99puk9Q6b

It is not clear why PSG ended their interest in Dembele. The Frenchman is also wanted by Bayern Munich, while his continued stay at Barcelona cannot be ruled out either.

Juventus reignite interest in Mauro Icardi

Juventus have reignited their interest in Mauro Icardi.

Juventus have reignited their interest in Mauro Icardi, according to PSG Talk via La Stampa. The Bianconeri were expected to end their pursuit of the Argentinean after Alvaro Morata decided to stay in Turin. However, injury to Federico Chiesa has forced the Serie A giants to alter their plans.

The Italian is likely to endure a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an ACL injury. Juventus have Icardi among the many possible replacements for Chiesa. PSG remain interested in offloading the Argentinean this month.

