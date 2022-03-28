PSG Transfer News Roundup: Michel Platini says Lionel Messi is past his best; Aurelien Tchouameni asking price revealed, and more - 28 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are atop the Ligue 1 table after 29 games and look set to win their eighth league title in ten years. Despite losing three of their last five league games, the Parisians are 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Michel Platini has said that Lionel Messi is past his prime. Elsewhere, Monaco's asking price for Aurelien Tchouameni has been revealed. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 28th March 2022;

Michel Platini says Lionel Messi is past his best

Lionel Messi has lacked the spark this season.

French football legend Michel Platini believes Lionel Messi is past his prime. The Argentinean dominated world football for years in the colours of Barcelona. However, the 34-year-old has not been the same player since putting on the PSG shirt last summer.

Messi has struggled to find his way in Paris and has been through a prolonged acclimatisation process at the Parc des Princes. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a disappointment in Ligue 1, managing just two goals in 18 games.

While his goalscoring has not been up to the mark, the Argentinean has been the most productive player in the league. He has registered the joint-most league assists (11) so far.

However, Platini believes Messi is no longer the player he was half a decade ago. Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, the Frenchman said that Messi's arrival is good for French football, though.

“First of all, he does what he wants; it is he who decides his life. Now it’s true that he is the child of Barcelona as Ronaldo was the child of Madrid. They decided to leave. I can put myself in their shoes. When I left Juve, I stopped. I was 32 years old. Barcelona and OM wanted me,” said Platini.

He continued:

“It’s complicated for a player like Leo; when you arrive at 34, you know that you are worth a heritage; you are worth a lot. But will you play as well as you did in the past?… Lionel chose to have a new challenge. It’s good for French football that he came to play in France. But he will never play as well as he did 5-6 years ago."

Aurelien Tchouameni asking price revealed

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the emerging stars of Europe

PSG will have to pay at least €50 million if they want to secure the services of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to PSG Talk via Le Parisien.

The French midfielder already has a beeline for his services, with Real Madrid also in the hunt. The 22-year-old has garnered rave reviews with his consistent performances for Monaco. His current contract extends till 2024, but he is expected to be on the move this summer.

The Parisians are prioritising a move for Paul Pogba but also have their eyes on Tchouameni. The Ligue 1 giants could also be forced into action to prevent another French star from joining Los Blancos.

Blaise Matuidi wants PSG to have a better core of players

Blaise Matuidi has advised his former club on the rebuilding process.

Former PSG star Blaise Matuidi believes the Ligue 1 giants must include more players in their squad who really represent the club. The Parisians are expected to ring in the changes this summer after faltering in the UEFA Champions League once again.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Matuidi also acknowledged that his former club have come a long way since he left, saying:

“There could, perhaps, be more players who really represent the club. When we revisit the best years of Real or Barça, we find 5 or 6 Spanish players. This base seems important to me to allow PSG to settle among the very, very big. Leaders are smart enough to know what to do."

He continued:

“Today, we must still rejoice in what has become of PSG. Having arrived at the beginning of the Qatari era (2011), I can better measure the progress made. It would have been difficult to imagine, a few years ago, to imagine Mbappe, Messi and Neymar united in the Parisian jersey."

Changes are expected at the Parisians this summer, with the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo under intense speculation.

