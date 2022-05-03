PSG Transfer News Roundup: Mohamed Salah could team up with Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes; Atletico Madrid monitoring Pablo Sarabia, and more - 2 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for a busy summer ahead. The Parisians are likely to invest in their squad after failing to make a mark in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah could team up with Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes next season. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on Pablo Sarabia.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 2nd May 2022:

Mohamed Salah could team up with Lionel Messi at PSG

Lionel Messi could welcome Mohamed Salah at the Parc des Princes next season.

Mohamed Salah could team up with Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes next season, according to The Daily Star.

The Egyptian is in the final 18 months of his contract with Liverpool. The Reds are engaged in talks with their prized asset but haven’t yet been able to convince him to sign a new deal. PSG could take advantage of the situation as they look for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Salah has been outstanding for the Merseyside club since arriving five years ago. The 29-year-old has helped the club regain their glory, while also cementing his place as a Liverpool legend. However, the Egyptian could be looking for a new challenge and is enticed by the opportunity to play alongside Messi.



The Argentinean has endured a difficult time with the Parisians since arriving from Barcelona. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is likely to return to his elements in the upcoming campaign. With PSG eager to secure the elusive Champions League, they could look to unleash a Salah-Messi partnership next season.

The Egyptian spoke of his love for Liverpool last month and how he is not enticed by money alone. That could work against the Parisians, as a stay at Anfield cannot be ruled out yet.

Atletico Madrid monitoring Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia has 18 goals and nine assists for Sporting CP this season.

Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on Pablo Sarabia, according to PSG Talk via Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish winger has been impressive on loan at Sporting CP, scoring 18 times across competitions, but does not have a future at the Parc des Princes. Atletico manager Diego Simeone is a long-term admirer of the 29-year-old and is planning to take Sarabia to the Wanda Metropolitano.





Porro and Sarabia are on loan to Sporting CP, from Manchester City and Paris SG, respectively.



(Mundo Deportivo) Atlético de Madrid wants to secure the signings of Pedro Porro and Pablo Sarabia for next season. Porro and Sarabia are on loan to Sporting CP, from Manchester City and Paris SG, respectively.(Mundo Deportivo) https://t.co/NhgQsO2PRs

The Atletico Madrid manager is enticed by Sarabia’s versatility, with the player capable of playing across the frontline. The Spaniard could be allowed to leave the Parisians this summer and is not expected to cost a fortune either.

Parisians planning to initiate contract talks with Marco Verratti

Mauro Verratti is likely to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are planning to initiate talks to extend Marco Verratti’s stay at the Parc des Princes, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe.

The Italian has spent a decade at the Ligue 1 giants, and his current contract expires in 2024. Verratti continues to be an integral part of the first team, so the Parisians are planning to extend his stay at the club.

The French giants are exploring the option of tying the 29-year-old to a new deal to keep him in Paris for the near future. Verratti is not short of options but has no intentions of leaving the Ligue 1 giants any time soon.

