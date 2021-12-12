PSG Transfer News Roundup: Monaco manager opens up on stopping Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe; Parisians interested in Manchester United star, and more - 12th December 2021

PSG will welcome Monaco to the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The Parisians will be desperate to get back to winning ways in Ligue 1 after drawing their last two games.

Meanwhile, Monaco manager Niko Kovac has opened up on the challenges of defending against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, PSG are interested in a Manchester United star who has become surplus to requirements.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 12th December 2021.

Monaco manager opens up on stopping Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Niko Kovac has opened up on the difficulties of defending against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The two attackers are expected to be a handful for the Monaco defence when they face PSG on Sunday.

Messi has shown signs of a budding partnership with Mbappe since arriving at the Parc des Princes this summer. The 22-year-old has had a hand in almost all of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's goals for PSG so far.

The Argentinean has complemented the qualities of Mbappe very well so far, making it a daunting prospect for opposition teams to defend against them. Speaking in his press conference, as relayed by PSG Talk, Kovac outlined the difference between Messi and Mbappe.

“Both are world-class players with very different styles. Lionel Messi does incredible things with the ball on his feet. Kylian Mbappe is a striker who uses his speed and power more, attacking from deep. We have to find the right balance to defend against him. But what is certain is that if we want to defend well on them, we have to do it all together,” said Kovac.

The Monaco manager also went on to add that his team will need to defend as a unit to stop the duo.

“I don’t think we can defend on these players individually. A good result requires a collective discipline and a constant effort,” continued Kovac.

PSG interested in Anthony Martial

PSG have joined the race to sign Anthony Martial.

PSG have joined the race to sign Anthony Martial, according to The Daily Mail via RMC Sport. The Frenchman is expected to leave Manchester United after getting disillusioned with a lack of game time. PSG are planning to capitalise on the same and bring Martial back to France.

The Frenchman has blown hot and cold since arriving at Old Trafford in 2015. Martial's agent recently said that the player wants to leave Manchester United in January. PSG have earmarked the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to leave the club next summer.

Leandro Paredes wants to extend stay at PSG

Leandro Paredes is 'happy' at PSG.

Leandro Paredes has said that he wants to stay at PSG. The Argentinean is rumoured to be heading out of the Parc des Princes next year. However, speaking to ESPN Argentina, as relayed by PSG Talk, the 27-year-old said that he is happy with the Parisians.

“I am happy in Paris; I am happy in the club, in the city. I would love to be here for many more years. We do not envy anything to other clubs. I am in a very big club, and the objectives are high; we want to achieve them. There are players from world level; the best are here,” said Paredes.

