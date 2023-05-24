PSG Transfer News Roundup: Neymar advised to leave; Parisians eyeing Malcom, and more - May 24, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are a step away from defending their Ligue 1 title this season. Christophe Galtier's side are likely to win the league against Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27).

Meanwhile, Parisians attacker Neymar has been advised to leave the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in Zenit St. Petersburg attacker Malcom.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 24, 2023:

Neymar advised to leave

Neymar has divided opinion since arriving in Paris.

Former Monaco midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised Neymar to leave PSG this summer.

The Brazilian remains heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes at the end of the season. Multiple reports have claimed that the Parisians are eager to offload him amid a strained relationship with fans.

Speaking on RMC Sport, as cited by PSG Talk, Petit slammed the reaction towards Neymar and urged him to follow Lionel Messi out of Paris.

"Everyone in Paris, on TV sets and even the famous Parisian supporters, keeps spitting on him, saying that he lacks investment and doesn’t love the jersey. I don’t even count the number of extremely aggressive tirades that you constantly blame him for. And today, you are telling me that the management of PSG would be making a mistake if they let him go even on loan," said Petit.

He continued:

“I hope someone around him listens to the media from time to time. But I say it again, Neymar, go away! Do like Messi; go away. Don’t stay here in France and Paris. The accumulation of things that happened on and off the field, it went extremely far in the aggressiveness and on the things that were said about him.”

Petit added that Neymar's departure would be in the best interests of all parties involved.

"If I am in Neymar’s place, I never stay in this club. And I am convinced that Neymar no longer wants to stay here. And I think it would be a good thing for PSG because when a divorce is recorded, it is not worth trying to find an amendment to the divorce," said Petit.

He concluded:

“For the good of both parties, the story must end now. It has not only a market value but also a sporting one. I’m a big Neymar fan, and I hope he goes elsewhere and gets you all proven wrong and gone too far.”

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently.

PSG eyeing Malcom

Malcom is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Malcom, according to 90 Min. The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Zenit Saint Petersburg this season, amassing 26 goals and nine assists in 33 games across competitions. His form has turned heads at the Parc des Princes, with the club looking to revamp their attack this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions are long-term admirers of the Brazilian but failed to sign him in January. With Neymar and Lionel Messi linked with moves away, the French giants want to move for Malcom this summer.

However, the 26-year-old is under contract at Zenit till 2027, so he's likely to cost a fortune. PSG also face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for his services.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid want Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are interested in Leandro Paredes, according to journalist Martin Arevalo via Madrid Universal.

The Argentinean is on loan at Juventus, who have the option to sign him permanently. However, he's unlikely to sign a deal in Turin amid reports of a strained relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Paredes is set to return to the Parc des Princes at the end of the season. He's not expected to stay for long, as PSG want to offload him this summer. The Blues are looking to reinforce their midfield this summer and have their eyes on Paredes. Los Rojiblancos also have the Argentinean on their wishlist for the summer.

