PSG Transfer News Roundup: Neymar wants to stay; Parisians eyeing Rasmus Hojlund, and more - July 21, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defended their Ligue 1 title last season but failed to break their European duck. New manager Luis Enrique has been handed the keys to the first team this summer to change the club's fortunes, especially in Europe.

Meanwhile, attacker Neymar wants to stay at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 21, 2023:

Neymar wants to stay

Neymar continues to be linked with a move away from Paris.

Neymar has confirmed that he's not looking to leave PSG this summer. Recent reports have claimed that the Parisians are willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian.

The player is also reportedly frustrated at constant criticism from fans. With Lionel Messi departing the club this summer, it was believed that the 31-year-old could also follow suit.

However, speaking to CazeTV, Neymar said that he wants to respect his contract with the Ligue 1 champions regardless of the apparent lack of love from fans.

“I hope to play this season at PSG, I have a contract with Paris. So far, no one has told me anything. I am calm, even if there is not much love between the supporters and the player. I will be there with or without love," said Neymar.

Enrique's arrival could help Neymar display his best form at PSG.

PSG eyeing Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund (right) is wanted in Paris.

PSG have turned their attention to Rasmus Hojlund, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The Parisians remain keen to bring in a new striker to spearhead Enrique's attack next season. The Spanish manager has his eyes on Dusan Vlahovic, who is likely to leave Juventus this summer.

However, their plans have been put on hold amid news that the Serb is suffering from chronic pubalgia. The Ligue 1 champions have swiftly began their search for an alternative and have settled on Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish striker had been a revelation for Atalanta and Norway - scoring ten goals for the Serie A club and six for Norway in four Euro 2024 qualifiers - and is already wanted at Manchester United.

However, PSG are now plotting to hijack the Red Devils' move for the 20-year-old and lure him to Paris instead.

Marco Verratti unlikely to leave Paris

Marco Verratti's future remains up in the air.

Marco Verratti is unlikely to depart PSG this summer, according to transfer insider Jonathan Johnson.

The Italian midfielder remains heavily linked with an exit from Paris. The 30-year-old has not been in his element recently for the Parisians, but his stock remains high.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Verratti is not actively looking to leave the Parc des Princes, though.

"Marco Verratti is another player attracting links with other clubs at the moment, and although he’s not looking to move, I do understand he was surprised at how the fans turned on him towards the end of last season as they did with the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi,” wrote Johnson.

However, Johnson added that the Italian could be offloaded should a decent offer arrive at the table.

"My feeling at this moment in time is that Verratti will stay for a bit longer, as his possession-based style of play is good for what Luis Enrique will try to get PSG to do on the pitch.

"But if a club came in for Verratti and put some decent money on the table for him, because he is a relatively high earner and he’s not getting any younger, I think they’d be tempted," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“PSG have got to the point where they’d like to rebuild their midfield so they can function with him or without him.

"It previously looked like he could finish his career with PSG, but I think that’s less and less likely now – that doesn’t necessarily mean there’ll be a move this summer, but I think there has been a clear softening of PSG’s stance, that’s for sure."

Verratti reportedly has admirers at Atletico Madrid, which clubs in the Premier League are also eyeing him with keen interest.