PSG Transfer News Roundup: Official biographer backs Lionel Messi stay; Parisians receive Zinedine Zidane boost, and more - January 30, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 1-1 draw by Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (January 29) in Ligue 1. Neymar gave the hosts the lead early in the second half, but Folarin Balogun levelled the scores with essentially the last kick of the game.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's official biographer Guillem Balague reckons the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could extend his stay in Paris. Elsewhere, the Parisians have received a boost in their quest to install Zinedine Zidane as their next manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 30, 2023:

Guillem Balague backs Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi is expected to stay in Paris.

Guillem Balague is convinced that Lionel Messi will extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract with PSG and is generating attention from Barcelona and Inter Miami. Both clubs are plotting to sign the Argentinean on a Bosman move this summer, but the Parisians are eager to tie him down to a new deal.

Messi has been in blistering form for the Ligue 1 champions this season. He has registered 13 goals and 14 assists in 22 games across competitions for PSG. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner added to his reputation by guiding Argentina all the way at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer You're probably going to hear and read a lot of tweets and reports about Messi's future. Be it with PSG, Saudi Arabia, MLS, anywhere. My personal opinion is just to wait until there is something official. One person will tweet one thing and another something else. Patience. You're probably going to hear and read a lot of tweets and reports about Messi's future. Be it with PSG, Saudi Arabia, MLS, anywhere. My personal opinion is just to wait until there is something official. One person will tweet one thing and another something else. Patience. https://t.co/IPbfDjWdPH

According to Balague, as relayed by El Futbolero, Messi and his family are happy and well settled in Paris.

Moreover, the 35-year-old enjoys a splendid relationship with the Parisians' board, which was not the case in the later stages of his stay in Barcelona. The Argentinean is now focussed on the season, while the French giants prepare to announce his renewal.

PSG receive Zinedine Zidane boost

Zinedine Zidane is looking for his next project.

PSG have received a boost in their attempts to install Zinedine Zidane in the host seat in Paris.

According to Mundo Deportivo via PSG Talk, the Frenchman is not interested in taking charge in the Premier League, as he doesn't speak English. The Parisians are long-term admirers of the former Real Madrid manager, while Juventus have also been linked with their former player.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Now that Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with the France National Team until July 2026, Zinédine Zidane is willing to take over a club this summer. The French coach has four credible options: Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG. [@RMCsport] | Now that Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with the France National Team until July 2026, Zinédine Zidane is willing to take over a club this summer. The French coach has four credible options: Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG. 🚨🚨| Now that Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with the France National Team until July 2026, Zinédine Zidane is willing to take over a club this summer. The French coach has four credible options: Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG. 🇫🇷📌 [@RMCsport] https://t.co/XObhQaikgu

Galtier took charge of the Ligue 1 champions last summer but could face the sack if he falters in the UEFA Champions League.

Galtier is already under pressure after a few less than impressive performances, but he has taken his team to the knockouts in Europe. If he fails to win against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16, PSG could turn to Zidane.

Christophe Galtier disappointed with Sunday's result

Galtier didn't mince his words while expressing disappointment at his team's performance against Reims.

PSG failed to dominate the game, and things went from bad to worse when Marco Verratti got his marching orders early in the second half. The visitors scored a late equaliser to leave the ten-man Parisians frustrated.

PSGnews @NewsOfPSG Christophe Galtier in conf: "We need to recreate competition. We have fallen into a comfort zone. We'll have to shake things up." 🗣️ Christophe Galtier in conf: "We need to recreate competition. We have fallen into a comfort zone. We'll have to shake things up."🗣️ 🚨 Christophe Galtier in conf: "We need to recreate competition. We have fallen into a comfort zone. We'll have to shake things up." 😡🗣️ https://t.co/sHEp3m7XOx

Speaking to the club's website after the game, Galtier gave a scathing assessment of the Parisians' first-half performance.

"Of course we're disappointed; we're angry about the first half when we didn't show anything. We lacked rhythm and intensity. There were a lot of technical errors, and Reims would have deserved to score the opener in that first half," said Galtier.

The Frenchman outlined the change to the structure that enabled his team to take the lead but lamented the lack of experience that led to the equaliser.

"I changed our midfield by bringing Marco Verratti on and moving Ney into the middle of the pitch more. It seemed like it was the right option. We scored the opener and created chances, and then the sending off happened, which was deserved," said Galtier.

He added:

"But even 10v11, we worked very hard and created opportunities. A few minutes from the end, we thought we could hold onto the result, and then bang! Very ironically, we had a lack of experience in that moment 30 seconds from the end,, and we concede from a ball in behind in transition."

Despite the draw, PSG remain atop the standings after 20 games.

