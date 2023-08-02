PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ousmane Dembele eager to join Parisians; Neymar doesn't want Chelsea move, and more - August 2, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) appointed Luis Enrique last month following another disappointing run in the UEFA Champions League last season, exiting in the Round of 16. The Spanish manager is looking to use the transfer window to replenish his squad.

Meanwhile, attacker Ousmane Dembele is ready to move to PSG. Elsewhere, Parisians attacker Neymar doesn’t want to join Chelsea this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 2, 2023:

Ousmane Dembele eager to join PSG

Ousmane Dembele is wanted in Paris.

Barcelona manager Xavi has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele is eager to join PSG this summer.

The French forward has admirers at the Parc des Princes, and the Parisians are already in talks with the Blaugrana to chalk out a move. Enrique has identified the 26-year-old as a candidate who can improve his attack.

Xavi told Esport3 that the La Liga giants have done everything possible to keep Dembele, but the player wants to leave.

“Dembele has asked us to leave. He has a proposal from PSG, and that’s why he didn’t play. It is a pity. It tastes bad to me. We had taken great care of Dembele here. We cannot match PSG’s offer.

"I tried to convince Dembele to stay, but he told me that he spoke to Luis Enrique and (Nasser) Al-Khelaifi, and there was no way to convince him. It’s final, and it’s his personal decision,” said Xavi.

Dembele’s injury history adds a degree of risk to a potential move, though.

Neymar doesn't want Chelsea move

Neymar’s future remains up in the air.

Neymar is not too eager to join Chelsea this summer, according to journalist Julien Laurens.

The Brazilian forward remains linked with a move away from PSG, with reports suggesting that the club want him gone. The 31-year-old has been an enigma during his stay with the Parisians and has failed to live up to expectations.

Laurens told talkSPORT that there’s very little interest in Neymar at the moment.

"Neymar is still there, but ideally, they would like to sell him. Apart from Chelsea really, I don’t think anybody else would welcome him, and he is not too keen on going there," said Laurens.

The Brazilian is reportedly willing to consider a change of scenario after facing repeated criticism from fans in Ligue 1.

Parisians convinced Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at Real Madrid.

PSG are convinced that Kylian Mbappe has secretly agreed to join Real Madrid next summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward’s future has been making headlines for the last few weeks. The 24-year-old’s reluctance to sign a new deal has forced the Parisians to put him up for sale. Los Blancos are the frontrunners for his services but reportedly want to sign the player for free next year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Ligue 1 champions are ready to explore legal options if they smell foul play.

“Kylian Mbappe’s option to extend his current PSG deal until 2025 officially expired at midnight on August 1. Mbappe had already written a letter informing PSG he wouldn’t take up the extra year.

"That made the deadline largely redundant – and, as expected, there was no late twist. PSG have considered Mbappe for sale since excluding him from their Japan pre-season tour last month,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“PSG remain convinced there is a secret pre-deal in place between Real Madrid and Mbappe for 2024, and if proven correct, they are prepared to explore legal options over a breach of FIFA rules.”

Jacobs also said that, despite recent rumours, Chelsea are unlikely to move for Mbappe this summer.

“PSG will now listen to all offers and have received some player-swap options. Paris-based sources indicate Todd Boehly was one of the first people to make contact with Nasser Al-Khelaifi over Mbappe. Yet those close to Chelsea continue to downplay a move,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“Mauricio Pochettino, who managed Mbappe at PSG, has also said Chelsea have other priorities. So Chelsea are either keeping any approach really secret, have low confidence Mbappe will move to the Premier League, or PSG are simply fuelling interest to put pressure on Real Madrid.”

Mbappe recently turned down a colossal offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.