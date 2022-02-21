PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians advised on how to get more out of Lionel Messi; club interested in Napoli midfielder, and more - 20 February 2022

PSG succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Neymar’s goal proved to be a mere consolation as the Parisians lost a league game for only the second time this season. Nevertheless, they remain 13 points clear of second-placed Marseille, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have been advised on how to get the best out of their star attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the French giants are reportedly interested in a Napoli midfielder.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 20th February 2022:

PSG advised on how to get more out of Lionel Messi

Luiz Fernandez has advised PSG on how to get the most out of Lionel Messi (in blue).

Former PSG manager Luiz Fernandez has advised the Parisians on how to get the most out of Lionel Messi. The Argentinean has struggled for form since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer. He has scored just seven times in 22 games across competitions, including only twice in 15 league outings.

The 34-year-old’s performances have drawn criticism from the French media. However, Fernandez believes Messi has performed admirably since joining the Ligue 1 giants. The former Parisians manager believes a change of position could work wonders for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi has now made 800 appearances at club level Lionel Messi has now made 800 appearances at club level 👏 https://t.co/XHVB3HIYVk

Speaking to beIN Sports, Fernandez also praised the Argentinean for his performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

“I saw him play at Barca. There was speed with pass controls, and it went on. At PSG, he carries the ball ten times. How do you want to play with it or highlight it? When Neymar came back, he broke lines with his speed. Leave Messi alone. Until the end of the match against Real, he made good passes when we are told he is tired,” said Fernandez.

“This guy is not tired. I hear comments about it (…) He played a very good game. With PSG, he has an ambition, even if it was hard at first. He has the Champions League in mind, and everyone wants to bring him. You have to put him in the middle behind the attackers. Do not ask him to go right, left, or let the guys not carry the ball and give it to him quickly,” continued Fernandez.

Messi did miss a penalty against Los Blancos, though. He will hope to fare better when the Parisians travel to Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on March 9.

Parisians interested in Fabian Ruiz

The Parisians are interested in Fabian Ruiz.

PSG are interested in Fabian Ruiz, according to The Hard Tackle via Niccolo Ceccarini.

The Spanish midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Napoli. Ligue 1 giants PSG have now entered the race for the 25-year-old, who is also wanted by Barcelona. Ruiz has bagged 20 goals and 14 assists in over 150 appearances for the Partenopei.

The French giants are looking to bolster their midfield this summer amid the poor form of Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman is already linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes, having only arrived last summer.

With Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye entering the twilight of their careers, the Parisians have their eyes on Fabian Ruiz.

Mauricio Pochettino criticises referee after Nantes defeat

Mauricio Pochettino has criticised referee Mikael Lesage for his decisions during the game against Nantes. The Parisians lost the game 3-1 after some controversial decisions from the referee.

PSG committed ten fouls and received six yellow cards, while Nantes committed 16 but received only two yellows. Speaking after the game, the Argentinean manager accused the referee of being biased.

“You have to separate things and not put the blame on the referee. We didn’t lose because of the referee, but he was important. The criteria were not the same for the two teams; they were not judged in the same way, and for that, I can understand the nervousness of the sporting director (Leonardo) and the players (…) The first action of the match, it is for us, but in continuity, we concede a goal,” said Pochettino.

“We did good things, even very good things offensively, but we couldn’t counter them defensively, and then there were a lot of accidents in this game. In terms of affinity, ball circulation, Neymar, Mbappe and Messi produced a very good production; it’s a shame that we haven’t mastered the other facet, defensive vigilance. This would have enhanced the performance of our forwards,” continued Pochettino.

The Parisians will next be in action in Ligue 1 against St. Etienne on Saturday.

