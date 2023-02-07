PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians advised against Lionel Messi extension; Manchester United eyeing Victor Osimhen, and more - February 7, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are atop Ligue 1 after 22 games, eight points ahead of second placed Marseille. Christophe Galtier’s men are back in action on Wednesday (February 8), when they lock horns with Les Phoceens at the Stade Velodrome in the Coupe de France.

Meanwhile, journalist Daniel Riolo has advised the Parisians against extending Lionel Messi’s stay at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions face competition from Manchester United in their attempts to sign Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 7, 2023:

PSG advised against Lionel Messi extension

Lionel Messi’s future in Paris is not yet resolved.

Daniel Riolo reckons PSG shouldn’t extend Lionel Messi’s stay in Paris. The Argentinean is in the final few months of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, who are eager to tie him down to a new deal. Barcelona and Inter Miami are also keeping a close eye on the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been outstanding this season.

Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste in December and has been carrying the Parisians at times this season. However, the 35-year-old hasn’t been able to convince Riolo, who believes Messi should be allowed to leave.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

15 Goals

14 Assists Lionel Messi in 24 official matches for PSG this season:15 Goals14 Assists Lionel Messi in 24 official matches for PSG this season: 🇦🇷⚽️ 15 Goals🎯 14 Assists https://t.co/rZUwWEDOSc

Speaking on After Foot RMC, as cited by PSG Talk, the journalist said that the French giants cannot evolve with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

“If I was (PSG), and if I was a bit clever, I wouldn’t do anything before (the UEFA Champions League Round of 16). If I am eliminated and therefore the season, only (Ligue 1) remains. (So) I tell myself that it’s not a good idea to extend (Messi), so I tell him we are not going to extend (his contract),” said Riolo.

He added:

“He sulks at the end of the season, and then we see everyone. We leave each other as we leave each other. I hope this thinking drives (PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos) and the Parisian leaders. Because going to extend (Messi before the matchup against Bayern Munich).”

He continued:

“And why do (a contract for next year)? What is the evolution of the club if you still continue with Neymar and again with Messi? What do you want? … What is the sports project?”

Messi has amassed 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 appearances across competitions for PSG this season.

Manchester United eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG face competition from Manchester United for the signature of Victor Osimhen, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The Nigerian striker has been sensational for Napoli this season and is wanted at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag wants a new No. 9 this summer and has set his sights on the 24-year-old.

GOAL @goal Victor Osimhen has been unstoppable this season Victor Osimhen has been unstoppable this season 😤 https://t.co/IOOSbCgGa6

Manchester United are now preparing a €120 million offer for Osimhen, which could be bad news for the Parisians.

The Ligue 1 giants also have their eyes on the Nigerian, who has recorded 17 goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions this season. However, sporting director Luis Campos added Hugo Ekitike to his squad last summer on loan, and the club have an obligation to sign him permanently this year.

As such, breaking the bank for Osimhen might not be on the agenda at the Parc des Princes right now.

Javier Zanetti opens up on Martin Skriniar’s move to Paris

Milan Skriniar is all set to move to Paris at the end of the season.

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has spoken about Milan Skriniar’s impending departure from the club.

The Slovakian defender’s contract with the Nerazzurri expires at the end of the season. Unfortunately, the Serie A side have failed to tie him down to a new deal. The 27-year-old has agreed to join the Parisians this summer on a Bosman move.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Confirmed: Milan Škriniar will 100% leave Inter in June on free transfer to join PSG… and NOT in January, it has collapsed.



CEO Marotta confirms Milan Škriniar leaves in June on free: “Skriniar made a choice, it’s his right — and we have to respect it”. Confirmed: Milan Škriniar will 100% leave Inter in June on free transfer to join PSG… and NOT in January, it has collapsed.CEO Marotta confirms Milan Škriniar leaves in June on free: “Skriniar made a choice, it’s his right — and we have to respect it”. 🚨 Confirmed: Milan Škriniar will 100% leave Inter in June on free transfer to join PSG… and NOT in January, it has collapsed.CEO Marotta confirms Milan Škriniar leaves in June on free: “Skriniar made a choice, it’s his right — and we have to respect it”. https://t.co/bIY3JPyBnd

Speaking on DAZN, as relayed by PSG Talk, Zanetti said that Inter tried their best to keep the player at the club.

“Could it have been managed better? I do not know. We have offered the player the renewal within our possibilities. You have to accept his decision. The most important thing is the response from the environment,” said Zanetti.

He added:

“We have to put Skriniar in a position to perform at its best until June. Inter will then go on, he will wear another shirt, and we wish him the best. Hoping that you continue to do other performances like (on Sunday).”

Skriniar has registered 28 appearances for the Serie A side this season across competitions and has picked up one assist.

