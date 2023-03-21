PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians awaiting Lionel Messi response; club ready to pay €180 million for Serie A star, and more - March 21, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the frontrunners to win the Ligue 1 title this season. Christophe Galtier's team are atop the league after 28 games, seven ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is yet to respond to the Parisians' contract offer. Elsewhere, the French giants are willing to pay €180 million for a Georgian forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 21, 2023

PSG awaiting Lionel Messi response

Lionel Messi’s future is the talk of the town.

PSG are waiting for Lionel Messi to respond to their contract offer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean is in the final few months of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, but his future remains undecided. The Parisians want him to extend his stay at the club, while Barcelona and Inter Miami are waiting for him to become a free agent.

In his column for CBS Sports, Romano said that Messi wants to understand about the club’s plans before signing across the dotted line.

“After the first meeting in person a few weeks ago between the Paris Saint-Germain board and player's father, Jorge Messi, Leo has already received a proposal for a new contract, but there is still no definitive agreement,” wrote Romano.

He added:

"The verbal pact reached in December has not yet become a contract signed because the player wants to understand how the PSG project will evolve in the summer. Who will be the new signings? Who will be the coach, will Christophe Galtier remain or they will change again? What is the team idea PSG want to present for 2023-2024? These answers are gonna be a decisive step in getting Messi's yes."

Messi has made 66 appearances for the French giants since arriving in 2021, scoring 29 goals and setting up 32.

Parisians ready to pay €180 million for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are willing to pay €180 million for the services of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Corriere dello Sport via Caught Offside.

The Georgian forward has been in red-hot form for Napoli this season, amassing 14 goals and 16 assists in 30 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at clubs around Europe, and the Parisians are also on the list of his admirers.

The Ligue 1 champions faltered once again in the UEFA Champions League this season. Christophe Galtier’s team bowed out of the tournament in the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich. PSG are likely to look for solutions this summer and have their eyes on Kvaratskhelia. With Messi and Neymar in the final phase of their career, the 22-year-old could help with succession plans.

The Parisians are willing to break the bank to secure the player’s signature. However, Kvaratskhelia is under contract with Napoli till 2027, and the Serie A leaders are under no pressure to sell. As such, prising him away would be a tough ask.

PSG want Jose Mourinho as Christophe Galtier replacement

Jose Mourinho is among the candidates for the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are looking to replace Christophe Galtier with Jose Mourinho, according to journalist Pedro Almeida via PSG Talk. Galtier has endured a difficult past few weeks at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians have struggled in recent games, exiting the Champions League and also dropping points in the league.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions were also knocked out of the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 last month by bitter rivals Marseille. The pressure has been building for a while, and it appears that the club hierarchy have lost their patience with Galtier. Mourinho has emerged as a possible replacement, with the Portuguese doing an admirable job on a shoestring budget at AS Roma.

The former Real Madrid manager has been in charge of 94 games at the Stadio Olimpico, registering 49 wins and 26 defeats. He guided the club to the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season and has an enviable CV that could entice the Parisians.

