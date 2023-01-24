PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians confident of Lionel Messi stay; club eyeing Mohamed Salah, and more - January 24, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a thumping 7-0 win over Pays de Cassel on Monday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the French Cup. Kylian Mbappe scored five goals, while Neymar and Carlos Soler were also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the Parisians are confident of keeping Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes beyond this summer. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in Mohamed Salah.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 24, 2023:

PSG confident of Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a stellar season at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are convinced that Lionel Messi will continue his association with the club, according to Ben Jacobs. The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians, and his future remains up in the air. The 35-year-old helped La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month.

Messi has also been in red-hot form for the Ligue 1 champions this season. Barcelona and Inter Miami are looking to secure the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on a Bosman move this summer. However, sharing the news on Twitter, Jacobs said that the French giants are working on a one-year deal with an additional year for the Argentinean.

"PSG remain confident of agreeing a Lionel Messi extension. Club preference is a new 1+1 deal. Messi does have an existing one-year extension in his current contract. Nothing has changed. PSG still holding ongoing discussions over specifics," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"PSG's aim has always been to get Messi to extend in the early part of 2023. There is no relation between negotiations and the transfer window shutting, and thus no hard deadline to get a deal done in January. Club remain very optimistic Messi will stay."

Jacobs also added that Messi is unlikely to move to Barcelona or Saudi Arabia.

"Sources indicate a Messi return to Barcelona is unlikely and that Messi has no desire to move to Saudi at this stage of his career, especially not with a strong chance of winning an eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023. Al-Hilal have repeatedly downplayed claims linking Messi with them," wrote Jacobs.

He concluded:

"PSG sources anticipate Messi will stay but point out details of an extension are not finalised. This is not due to anything unexpected. It's just talks only began in January after Messi returned from the World Cup as always planned."

Messi has appeared 21 times across competitions for PSG this season, scoring 13 goals and setting up 14 more.

Parisians eyeing Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Mohamed Salah, according to Calciomercatoweb via 90 Min.

Liverpool are willing to offload the Egyptian to raise funds to reinforce their struggling midfield. The 30-year-old has registered 17 goals and six assists from 29 games across competitions this season. However, the Reds willing to part ways with him for an offer of £70 million.

The Ligue 1 champions are monitoring the situation closely. The Parisians are sweating on the future of Lionel Messi, while Neymar has also been linked away from the club.

Kylian Mbappe, despite signing a new deal last summer, remains unsettled at the Parc des Princes. As such, a move for Salah could be an enticing proposition for the French giants, who have the financial muscle to match Liverpool’s asking price.

Christophe Galtier opens up on Milan Skriniar links

Milan Skriniar (right) is likely to leave the San Siro this year.

Manager Christophe Galtier has remained coy on Milan Skriniar's proposed move to the Parc des Princes.

The Slovakian defender's contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of the season, and the Nerazzurri have struggled to tie him down to a new deal. The Parisians have had their eyes on the 27-year-old for a while and are expected to move for him this year.

However, speaking to the press, as cited by PSG Talk, Galtier emphasised the need for a replacement for Pablo Sarabia.

“I follow the news. I can’t tell you that Skriniar will come this winter. I don’t know if he will come this summer. He is a player who has been followed for a long time. We thought we’d have it this summer. We didn’t get it. We will see on an offensive level if we will have at least one player to replace numerically and perhaps another profile than Pablo Sarabia," said Galtier.

Skriniar has appeared 27 times for the Serie A giants this season across competitions, registering one assist.

