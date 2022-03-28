PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians fans asked to be grateful for Lionel Messi; club urged to sign Monaco midfielder, and more - 27 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have failed to live up to expectations this season. The Ligue 1 giants were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 but remain in the hunt for the league title.

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas has advised Parisians fans to be grateful for the presence of Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants have been urged to sign a Monaco midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 27th March 2022:

Cesc Fabregas urges PSG fans to be grateful for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was on song for La Albiceleste this week.

Cesc Fabregas believes Parisians fans should be grateful to have Lionel Messi in their team. The Argentinean joined the Parisians with a lot of hype last summer, but has failed to strike a chord in Paris. His continued struggles have frustrated fans, who resorted to booing him during the league game against Bordeaux.

Messi showed glimpses of his prowess against Venezuela this week. Speaking to Marca, Fabregas labeled the Argentinean as the best player ever. The Spaniard also expressed disappointment with fans for their reaction to the 34-year-old's struggles in Paris.

“Leo's case is very simple. For me, he has been the best ever that I have seen and played with. What I have seen from him has been exceptional. I have been whistled at the Camp Nou. I know what happened with PSG. The fans want to create a moment of tension with the players,” said Fabregas.

He continued:

"During the match, they support you; when they sing your name, perfect, but what I saw the other day, jeering when Neymar lost the ball or whistling when they touched the ball, is very ugly."

Fabregas added that the Ligue 1 giants have never had a player like Messi in their ranks. So he urged fans to get behind the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“They justify that they get paid a lot; they lost against Real Madrid' that's fine, but didn't they want to win? That's what comes first. With PSG, they haven't won anything yet for the moment, but they will surely win the league,” said Fabregas.

He added:

“You're talking about a player (Messi) who has just arrived. PSG have never had a player like this in their lives. It's better to be grateful, to support him and not crush him. This year or next, these guys will bring you great moments."

Messi has scored just seven times in 26 games for the Parisians. That includes just two strikes in 18 Ligue 1 outings.

Parisians urged to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni could be on the move this summer.

French football pundit Daniel Riolo has urged the Parisians to sign Aurelien Tchouameni. The 22-year-old has been outstanding for Monaco this season. The Parisians are tipped to bolster their midfield this summer and have been linked with the Frenchman.

Speaking to After Foot RMC, Riolo said that Tchouameni should be a priority for the Ligue 1 giants. He said:

“It’s good to take players who are performing and growing and not guys who are expected to transform at PSG. Tchouaméni must undoubtedly be one of the five priorities for the PSG transfer window, which needs midfielders who must grow, progress, and who can bring something."

He added:

“Anyway, he’s a good player with a great future. He is intelligent; he has his head on his shoulders who thinks and is interested in his profession. Not all players are like that. I think he could be a real good recruit for PSG."

Marquinhos is close to extending stay at Parc des Princes

Marquinhos has struggled in recent games.

Marquinhos is close to extending his stay with the Parisians, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe. The Brazilian’s current contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires in 2024, but both parties are eager to prolong the association. The 27-year-old remains a key component of the first team and is locked in talks over a new deal.

The Parisians want to extend the player’s stay till 2026 or 2027. While most of the contract has been sorted out, work remains regarding the financial aspects of the deal. Marquinhos currently earns approximately €1.2 million per month and is likely to demand a significant raise.

The Brazilian is currently the fourth highest earner at the club, behind Neymar (€4.08 million), Messi (€3.38 million) and Kylian Mbappe (€2.22 million). He has contributed 34 goals and nine assists in 355 games across competitions for the club since arriving in 2013.

