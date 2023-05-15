PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians fans slammed for Lionel Messi treatment; Neymar ready to leave, and more - May 15, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Auxerre on Sunday (May 21) in their next Ligue 1 game. Christophe Galtier’s team are coming off a 5-0 demolition of Ajaccio on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a former player has slammed Parisians fans for whistling attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Argentine's fellow attacker Neymar is ready to leave the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 15, 2023:

PSG fans slammed for Lionel Messi treatment

Lionel Messi’s future at the Parc des Princes remains up in the air.

Former Bayern Munich full-back Vincent Lizarazu has slammed PSG fans for whistling Lionel Messi.

The Argentinean returned to action after a short suspension over the weekend, and was booed by a section of the crowd every time he touched the ball. The 35-year-old’s contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

Messi remains heavily linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes, with Barcelona vying for his services this summer. The reaction from fans will do little to convince the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

Speaking on Telefoot Sunday, Lizarazu said that the Argentinean deserves more respect from fans.

“I’m ashamed of the way we treat Messi. He is not having a disastrous season. He has scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists (in Ligue 1 ). Yes, since the World Cup, it went down, of course. But we are talking about the best, or one of the best players in history. We can’t treat him like an ordinary player. We can’t treat it like that.” said Lizarazu.

He continued:

“The problem in Paris is that most players are wasted. Apart from Mbappe, who always manages to perform, there are a lot of players who are spoiled by the context. So, the problem is not the players; it’s the framework. This framework, this requirement that we must demand day after day, consistency in the construction of the workforce … But that is not Messi’s fault. I think he deserves a little more respect.”

Messi has scored 20 goals and set up 19 in 38 games across competitions this season for PSG.

Neymar ready to leave

Neymar could leave Paris this summer.

Neymar is willing to leave PSG this summer, according to L’Equipe via The Mirror. The 31-year-old is out with an injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

However, even when fit, the Brazilian has divided opinion among fans and has been highly inconsistent during his stay in Paris. The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly eager to move him on at the end of the season, and Neymar is also considering an exit.

The Brazilian previously insisted that he's happy with the Parisians,but is reportedly considering his options after recent fan protests. The 31-year-old now wants to move on to greener pastures amid interest from the Premier League. Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United have been linked with the player recently.

Manchester United advised against Marco Verratti move

Marco Verratti’s time in Paris could come to an end this summer.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has warned the Red Devils against a move for Marco Verratti.

The Italian midfielder has had a season to forget with PSG, registering just one assist in 35 games across competitions. Recent reports have linked him with a move away from Paris, with the club eager to get his exorbitant wages off the books.

The Premier League giants are looking at midfield reinforcements this summer, and Verratti has reportedly emerged as an option. However, speaking to Betting Expert, Silvestre said that his former club should invest in younger players.

“I like Marco Verratti a lot as a player. He’s fantastic whenever he plays for PSG or for the national team, but I think Manchester United have to go for younger players and build for the future. You already have Casemiro and Christian Eriksen who are in their early 30s, and Bruno is approaching his 30s soon,” said Silvestre.

The Ligue 1 champions are planning to rebuild their squad this summer around young French talents.

