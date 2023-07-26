PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians feel betrayed by Kylian Mbappe; club suffer Bernardo Silva blow, and more - July 26, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the league last season but failed to realise their European dream once again. Luis Enrique has been roped in to improve the club's fortunes in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Parisians feel betrayed by their all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 26, 2023:

PSG feel betrayed by Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris this summer.

PSG reckon Kylian Mbappe has betrayed them by offering vague promises, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The French forward is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians but has informed the club that he won't sign a new deal. The Ligue 1 champions won't let him leave for free and have put him up for sale this summer.

On The Debrief podcast, Jacobs said that the French giants are worried that Mbappe has already agreed a deal to join Real Madrid next summer for free.

"We’re seeing a volume of interest. And that volume of interest is an indication that there will be options for Kylian Mbappe this summer, and PSG wants to cash in because they don’t believe he’ll extend.

"They feel betrayed in many ways because Mbappe, in their eyes, had always indicated that he would extend, or at least not leave on a free transfer," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"And now PSG believes that he’s pre-agreed a deal with Real Madrid for next summer. And this is why they’re acting so aggressively to sell him now because they don’t want any circumstance where they lose the player on a free (transfer).”

Mbappe is a long-term target for Los Blancos but is wanted at multiple clubs in Europe as well as the Middle East this summer.

Parisians suffer Bernardo Silva blow

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. According to 90 Min, Manchester City has informed the player that he won't be sold this year.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an outstanding season with City and is now wanted in Paris. The Premier League champions reportedly value Silva at £75 million, which the Parisians are willing to pay.

The Portuguese is also open to a return to Ligue 1, especially as he enjoys a cordial relationship with Parisians sporting director Luis Campos. manager Enrique has already informed the French giants that he wants Silva in his team. The club are pushing for the move and have established contact with City.

However, talks with the English club have stalled, as they're adamant that their prized asset won't be sold. Barcelona also have their eyes on the 28-year-old but are unlikely to complete a move due to their rebuilding finances.

Manchester United close to Rasmus Hojlund agreement

Rasmus Hojlund (right) has admirers in Paris.

Manchester United are close to striking a deal with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund, according to transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla. The news will be a big blow for PSG, who're also interested in the Danish striker. The Parisians want a new No. 9 this summer and have identified Hojlund as a target.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Atalanta, who have put a massive price tag on his head. The Red Devils have been hot on the heels of the player for a while, but recent reports suggest that they're struggling to agree a transfer fee with the Serie A club. Thatopened up a window of opportunity for the Ligue 1 champions, who were willing to break the bank for the player.

However, Manchester United always had the advantage in the race, as Hojlund only had eyes for a move to Old Trafford. The Premier League giants are now close to reaching an agreement with Atalanta for the Dane.